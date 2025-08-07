 Skip to main content
Bodega gives the PUMA Suede a shaggy, customizable makeover

As brands like Nike and Adidas have done in previous years, PUMA’s Suede has undergone the switch from a basketball sneaker to a stylish lifestyle shoe. Still donning a low-key and slim shape, the PUMA Suede’s leap into the lifestyle world has allowed it to be subject to plenty of new looks. One of the latest iterations of the Suede sneaker comes via the brand’s most recent collaboration with Boston-based Bodega. Featuring a new shaggy, hairy suede, Suede’s new look is perfect for those looking for a sneaker that’ll add texture and statement to their wardrobe. Along with the latest sneaker, the duo will also release an accompanying apparel collection with graphic tees, jerseys, and more. Looking to upgrade yet another iconic PUMA silhouette, the Suede sneaker shows how an everyday casual sneaker can double as a street-style staple piece. 

PUMA and Bodega give the Suede sneaker a hairy look

side view of Bodega/PUMA sneaker
Bodega/PUMA

The new Suede sneaker boasts an eclectic look, featuring a dark green shaggy upper that sits atop a textured brown midsole. A plush leather lining and neon green collar add another colorful detail that adds a stunning contrast to the moodier tones of the rest of the shoe. On the sides, interlaced cords are looped around to recreate PUMA’s Formstrip logo. More minor details like the exposed eyelets, cross stitching on the tongue, and the cork insole add to the design’s charm. Every pair will also include a lace kit, allowing users to create their personalized look for their sneakers. The Bodega x PUMA Suede sneakers and apparel collection will be available via Bodega starting on August 9 for an unknown retail price. 

