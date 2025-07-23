Blancpain’s $30K diving watch just got a shocking orange makeover

Blancpain has expanded its Fifty Fathoms Tech collection with a significant lifestyle update, introducing an interchangeable strap system and vibrant new colors that transform the professional diving instrument into a versatile everyday companion.

The 45mm Grade 23 titanium timepiece now enters the permanent collection with a revolutionary tool-free strap system, allowing wearers to switch between styles in seconds. Beyond classic black rubber, Blancpain introduces two summer-ready options: crisp white and vibrant orange straps that inject personality into the serious diving tool.

Recommended Videos

“When we developed the Fifty Fathoms Tech Gombessa in 2023, it came from the question I asked myself: If the Fifty Fathoms was invented today, what would it look like?” explains Marc A. Hayek, President & CEO of Blancpain. “Now, I love that we can bring color and style into the Tech line, proving that a serious diver’s watch can also have a lifestyle side.”

The orange colorway isn’t merely aesthetic; it matches the Tech’s orange central seconds hand and TECH inscription on the dial, creating cohesive design harmony. The vibrant hue transforms the utilitarian timepiece into a statement piece suitable for summer cityscapes as well as coral reef exploration.

Technical capabilities remain uncompromised. The absolute black dial absorbs up to 97% of light, ensuring maximum legibility in murky depths while creating striking contrast with luminescent block-shaped appliques. The unidirectional 120-click ceramic bezel is optimized for use with gloved hands, while the helium escape valve maintains professional diving standards.

Powering the watch is Blancpain’s automatic calibre 1315A, a 4Hz movement respected among collectors for its robust 120-hour power reserve, precision timekeeping, and beautifully finished architecture. The sapphire caseback reveals the movement’s decorations, underscoring Blancpain’s dedication to haute horlogerie even in utilitarian creations.

The interchangeable system addresses practical diving needs by offering straps in multiple lengths, crucial for divers wearing the watch over wetsuits while also perfecting everyday wear on bare wrists. The integrated rubber straps feature a discreet central lug system that maintains the watch’s sleek profile.

At CHF 19,000 with two straps included, the updated Fifty Fathoms Tech demonstrates how traditional tool watches can evolve without compromising their core mission while embracing contemporary lifestyle demands.