The Best Black Friday Ray-Ban Deals for Men in 2020

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Right now is, of course, the best time of year to shop for just about everything. ‘Tis the season for Black Friday deals (and Cyber Monday too), and we’re finding incredible savings on all kinds of fashion essentials and accessories, especially when it comes to sunglasses Black Friday sales. So, if you’ve been considering upgrading your sunglasses and your look, shop these best-of-the-year Black Friday Ray-Ban deals. With a few early-bird sales, some are even already available right now!

Best Black Friday Ray-Ban Deals

How to Choose Ray-Bans During Black Friday

More than any other fashion accessory, nothing makes a statement — makes the man, even — like a pair of well-chosen sunglasses. The right frame, the right shape, the right tint all need to perfectly match your face, your style, and your personality. Thankfully, during its 84-year reign as the undisputed king of sunglasses, Ray-Ban has offered a style for just about everyone. From vintage icons to retro-modern must-have styles, here are a few of our favorite Ray-Ban sunnies to help you choose the right one for you.

For a timeless look, opt for the original Wayfarer Classic. Ray-Ban debuted these iconic shades in the early 1950s, and they’ve been imitated and adored ever since. The design is deceptively simple: An thick acetate frame, a Ray-Ban logo at each temple, and two metal ovals at the front corners. The frame makes the look. For the classic, Americana aesthetic, opt for glossy black; tortoiseshell adds a little bit of fun; or a wild, bold colorway makes a real statement. Ray-Ban’s New Wayfarer is a slight update on the Wayfarer Classic. With a smaller profile and softer, more rounded shape, these are ideal for anyone with a smaller face.

For a “squarely” (get it?) 70s look, you can’t beat the aptly named Square 1971 Classic. These iconic shades are part of Ray-Ban’s throwback line that includes retro frames and styles from its design archives. This metal style, in particular, recalls the era of Hawaii Five-0, Starsky & Hutch, and Burt Reynolds.

If the rounded look is more your speed, Ray-Ban’s classic Aviator is handsome and timeless. These were initially designed for fighter pilots in the 1930s, and the look has hardly changed since. The original G-15 lens, as well as polarized Aviators, are available today, along with new lens colors and frame styles. For a sideways alternative, check out Ray-Ban’s Caravan sunglasses. This late-50s reboot of the Aviator style replaces the soft, rounded frame with a slightly angular, geometric look.

Where to Find the Best Ray-Ban Sales

As one of the most popular sunglass brands on the planet, you’ll find plenty of outlets offering deep discounts on Ray-Ban shades this Black Friday.

Buy at Ray-Ban: Nothing beats buying straight from the source. Ray-Ban is already teasing its upcoming Black Friday sale, but there are no early bird specials this year. You’ll have to wait until Friday, November 27.

Buy at Macy’s: Macy’s is touting savings of more than 30% on select Ray-Ban styles, including the Wayfarer Original styles. Plus: Free shipping.

Buy at Sunglass Hut: Everyone’s favorite discount sunglass shop is teasing up to 50% off select designer brands, including Ray-Ban.

Buy at Amazon: Shop Amazon for Black Friday deals of more than 50% on select Ray-Ban styles.

Buy at Walmart: The mega-retailer is offering nearly 40% off on some Ray-Ban styles, including Aviator and Wayfarer. Live prices are changing by the day, so be sure to check back often.

Buy at Belk: Best-selling Ray-Ban styles from Wayfarers to Aviators are already on sale now.

Buy at Nordstrom Rack: Save over 60% on select styles at Nordstrom Rack.

Buy at Kohl’s: As with every Black Friday, you’ll find deep discounts on sunglasses this year at Kohl’s.

Buy at Dick’s Sporting Goods: You might not expect great deals on high fashion accessories at Dick’s Sporting Goods. But, the recreation retailer is offering sales on Ray-Ban sunglasses from now through Black Friday.

