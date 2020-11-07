The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales already? Yes! If it seems like the shopping holidays are arriving faster this year than in the past, you’re completely right. With the pandemic still going on, huge crowds of people shopping super sales for one day only sounds like a nightmare. Most brands and retailers this year will be hosting Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sales online — and some are already live!

The positive note is that a slew of perks on jackets, shoes, backpacks, and more will be available throughout the month of November rather than on just the 27th and 30th — perfect to ease the stress and anxiety of the holidays because we can all agree 2020 has given us enough already.

Continue on if you’re ready to check out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and how to shop them this year.

Best Black Friday Fashion Deals

How to Choose Best Fashion Deals During Black Friday

Shopping for other people in itself can make one very anxious; adding on sales from a wide array of brands can leave you overwhelmed. The best way to go into Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping is to create a list of products you want to get people for the holidays — and yourself. I feel we all deserve it after the year we’ve had.

Checking guides (like this one) is a good way to prep and see the sales that will be happening at your favorite places and help narrow down to the top places you want to spend your bucks.

Luxury retailers like Bloomingdales, Saks, Farfetch, and SSENSE typically go all-in with deals up to 80% off. These places can also be a one-stop shop for all your shopping needs if you want to keep it simple and not hop around to multiple brands.

Where to Find the Best Fashion Sales

This year obviously looks different than those in the past, as the excitement of rushing to your favorite stores will be missed, but the safety of not catching COVID-19 will feel even better. Recommending you take to the internet for your Black Friday needs there’s also an advantage to being in one place at the same time.

You can find a few of the best below:

MR PORTER : Whether you’re looking for deals on designer sneakers, discounts on footwear, or an offer on coats and jackets, Mr. Porter will be doing up to 30% off on select pieces sitewide.

Asos : Offering up to 70% off on big designers and own brand merchandise across the site.

Bloomingdale’s : Up to 50% off on selected items.

Bleusalt: Celebrity favorite loungewear, Bleusalt will be having early holiday shopping sales from November 6 – 8 and November 20 – 22, offering up to 40% off site-wide. The brand's Black Friday /Cyber Monday Sale will be November 27 – 30, offering up to 45% off site-wide and a FREE Triangle Scarf with every purchase.

Cos: From November 26 to November 29, take 25% off the entire collection when you spend $200 and on 11/30, take an additional 30% off all sale items.

Watch Gang: Save up to 70% off retail prices and the lowest prices you can find online, from a long list of name brands including Omega, TAG, Panerai, Seiko, Timex, Bulova, Citizen, Laco, Invicta, Zenith, Orient, Vostok Europe, Oris, Delma, Ocean Crawler, Out of Order, Wolf, and many others.

