The Best Black Friday Fashion Deals 2020: Shop sales now

By

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales already? Yes! If it seems like the shopping holidays are arriving faster this year than in the past, you’re completely right. With the pandemic still going on, huge crowds of people shopping super sales for one day only sounds like a nightmare. Most brands and retailers this year will be hosting Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sales online — and some are already live!

The positive note is that a slew of perks on jackets, shoes, backpacks, and more will be available throughout the month of November rather than on just the 27th and 30th — perfect to ease the stress and anxiety of the holidays because we can all agree 2020 has given us enough already.

Continue on if you’re ready to check out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and how to shop them this year.

Best Black Friday Fashion Deals 
Michael Kors Access Runway Smartwatch Powered with Wear OS by Google

$138 $295
If you prefer a seriously stylish smartwatch, this is the one for you. With its gold case and black band, you'll look great in this watch while remaining organized thanks to smartphone notifications.
Fossil Women's Gen 4 Venture HR Stainless Steel Smartwatch

$195 $275
A chic option for women, this watch provides smartphone notifications and GPS while ensuring your wrist looks seriously stylish thanks to its rose gold case and grey strap.
Reebok BB4500 Hi 2

$58 $65
These all-black high-tops meld streetwear cool with a more formal vibe for a truly versatile pair of sneakers. Dress them up with your favorite suit.
Lacoste Mens Bayliss Sneaker

$73 $90
Classic black shoes that you can pair with any outfit. These Lacoste sneakers are lightweight and stylish for everyday outings.
Levi's Men's 502 Regular Taper Jean

$40 $70
In case you want to switch out of your sweatpants, we suggest buying these classic tapered jeans, which sit just below the waist, and flatter just about every body. Not surprising, given it's Levi's.
Michael Kors Access Gen 5 Lexington Smartwatch Powered with WearOS by Google

$245 $350
This stylish Michael Kors watch not only looks amazing, it means you can leave your phone at home with built-in Google Assistant, Google Pay, GPS, and smartphone notifications.
BMW Men's Quartz Watch with Stainless-Steel Strap

$229 $272
Surprise! BMW makes watches that are equally as sleek as their top-of-the-line cars. This stainless steel timepiece features a neutral palate, which means it will complement any work-from-home outfit.
Champion Powerblend Hooded Sweatshirt

$25 $50
Go ahead, buy another hoodie. After all, we're practically living in them these days, and Champion's zip-up sweatshirt is incredibly soft, and easy to put on, and take off.
G.H. Bass & Co. Fireside Flannels Shirt

$13 $25
Nothing says the great outdoors quite like a flannel shirt. And this casual button up is the perfect shirt for the guy who loves hitting the trails after his nine-to-five.
Russell Athletic Men's Dri-Power Fleece Sweatshirt

$17 $19
Russell Athletic consistently ranks in our favorite active wear brands because of fits like this sweatshirt, which is as durable as it comfortable, and feels like you're wearing a blanket.
Wander Classic Dress Socks (6-Pack)

$17 $25
Even if we're not back in the office for the foreseeable future, these nine-to-five socks are just as perfect for working from home, thanks to their minimalist finish that complements any trouser.
Champion Men's Classic Jersey Ringer Tee, Oxford Gray, M

$10 $20
The Champion Men's Classic Jersey Ringer Tee is soft and stylish for casual wear. It is machine washable and promises comfort with a modern athletic fit.
How to Choose Best Fashion Deals During Black Friday

Shopping for other people in itself can make one very anxious; adding on sales from a wide array of brands can leave you overwhelmed. The best way to go into Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping is to create a list of products you want to get people for the holidays — and yourself. I feel we all deserve it after the year we’ve had.

Checking guides (like this one) is a good way to prep and see the sales that will be happening at your favorite places and help narrow down to the top places you want to spend your bucks.

Luxury retailers like Bloomingdales, Saks, Farfetch, and SSENSE typically go all-in with deals up to 80% off. These places can also be a one-stop shop for all your shopping needs if you want to keep it simple and not hop around to multiple brands.

Where to Find the Best Fashion Sales 

This year obviously looks different than those in the past, as the excitement of rushing to your favorite stores will be missed, but the safety of not catching COVID-19 will feel even better. Recommending you take to the internet for your Black Friday needs there’s also an advantage to being in one place at the same time.

You can find a few of the best below:

  • MR PORTER: Whether you’re looking for deals on designer sneakers, discounts on footwear, or an offer on coats and jackets, Mr. Porter will be doing up to 30% off on select pieces sitewide.
  • Asos: Offering up to 70% off on big designers and own brand merchandise across the site.
  • Bloomingdale’s: Up to 50% off on selected items.
  • Bleusalt: Celebrity favorite loungewear, Bleusalt will be having early holiday shopping sales from November 6 – 8 and November 20 – 22, offering up to 40% off site-wide. The brand’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale will be November 27 – 30, offering up to 45% off site-wide and a FREE Triangle Scarf with every purchase.
  • Cos: From November 26 to November 29, take 25% off the entire collection when you spend $200 and on 11/30, take an additional 30% off all sale items.
  • Watch Gang: Save up to 70% off retail prices and the lowest prices you can find online, from a long list of name brands including Omega, TAG, Panerai, Seiko, Timex, Bulova, Citizen, Laco, Invicta, Zenith, Orient, Vostok Europe, Oris, Delma, Ocean Crawler, Out of Order, Wolf, and many others.

