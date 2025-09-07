 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

BEAMS enters the sneaker-loafer movement with a timeless all-black design

BEAMS joins the sneaker-loafer trend with plenty of style

By
close up on sneaker loafer
BEAMS

As the sneaker-loafer trend continues to spread far and wide, Japanese brand BEAMS is getting ready to join the wave. Akin to their style, BEAMS’ response to the sneaker-loafer trend is nothing short of a street-style ready design that’s as versatile as it can be. Recently unveiled to its audience, BEAMS has teased its first hybrid style that’s a monochromatic delight that takes the best parts of the two shoe styles it represents. Donning a thicker sole and sleek upper, the sneaker-loafer design fully merges the rugged and practicality of a sneaker with the sophistication and style of a loafer. In an all-black hue, this design isn’t just another shoe that follows the trend; it’s a new design that brings together versatility with comfort in the chicest way possible. 

BEAMS’ sneaker-loafer shoe is the versatile design you need

overhead of beams sneaker loafer
BEAMS
Recommended Videos

For their first sneaker-loafer design, BEAMS has opted for classic and versatile details all around. Donning an all-black colorway, the BEAMS Sneaker Loafer offers a smooth black leather upper with a chunky black Vibram sole. From overhead, the Sneaker Loafer offers the traditional look of an elevated black loafer. The thicker Vibram sole provides the shoe with extra traction and cushion to handle everyday needs. On the inside, BEAMS’ wordmark is revealed subtly and discreetly. Although BEAMS is best known as a favorite collaborator for brands like New Balance, this solo in-house design is another push from the brand to establish its prowess further globally. Pre-orders of the design have already begun via BEAMS’ website, with orders set to ship out in November 2025. As more brands start to venture into the hybrid shoe trend, versatile and simple concepts like this BEAMS Sneaker Loafer offer a more subdued direction that might appeal to a broader audience. 

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Hoka’s newest bold sneaker gets a designer upgrade
Hoka and Spencer Badu release bold new sneaker
hoka sneaker in mid air

It’s no secret that Hoka has upped its designer partnerships, resulting in a plethora of chic designs. In their newest designer matchup, Hoka turns to up-and-coming Canadian-Ghanian designer Spencer Badu for a bright and bold design that stands out from the rest. Although the shoe’s eye-catching colorway steals the show, the sneaker includes many of Hoka's performance features everyone loves. Along with stylish accents, the sneaker showcases personal details from Badu, proving that the new release is more than just another shoe. 

Get ready to meet Spencer Badu x Hoka Elevon X

Read more
KENZO adds a designer flair to Converse’s iconic sneakers
Converse, KENZO join forces for a new Chuck 70 look
man holding laces of three sneakers

Since 2021, NIGO has served as the artistic director for the iconic KENZO brand. From that point on, the designer has managed to add a modern flair to the brand and has managed to infuse that in each of the collaborations they’ve participated in. Honing in on that style, KENZO has teamed up with Converse for the first time, in a partnership that blends two historic projects. In this design, NIGO takes on the Chuck 70, one of the designer’s personal favorites, for a contemporary remix that includes three new shoes. 

Converse Chuck 70 Low and Hi x KENZO

Read more
BEAMS x New Balance’s newest sneaker is purposely mismatched
BEAMS, New Balance unmatch your pair of sneakers
models wearing new balance beams

Although many typically avoid wearing mismatched shoes, the newest collaboration between BEAMS and New Balance breaks that rule. For their latest partnership, the Japanese brand joins forces with the athletic label for a subtle yet impactful collaboration. Taking on one of New Balance’s latest retro reissues, BEAMS infuses a small twist that turns this sneaker from a monochromatic design into a bold choice. Mixing in 90s-era retro details, the new sneaker is a fun collaborative shoe that will take your collection to the next level. Infused with many materials, this sneaker is anything but plain and subtle.

BEAMS x New Balance 1000s

Read more