BEAMS enters the sneaker-loafer movement with a timeless all-black design

As the sneaker-loafer trend continues to spread far and wide, Japanese brand BEAMS is getting ready to join the wave. Akin to their style, BEAMS’ response to the sneaker-loafer trend is nothing short of a street-style ready design that’s as versatile as it can be. Recently unveiled to its audience, BEAMS has teased its first hybrid style that’s a monochromatic delight that takes the best parts of the two shoe styles it represents. Donning a thicker sole and sleek upper, the sneaker-loafer design fully merges the rugged and practicality of a sneaker with the sophistication and style of a loafer. In an all-black hue, this design isn’t just another shoe that follows the trend; it’s a new design that brings together versatility with comfort in the chicest way possible.

BEAMS’ sneaker-loafer shoe is the versatile design you need

For their first sneaker-loafer design, BEAMS has opted for classic and versatile details all around. Donning an all-black colorway, the BEAMS Sneaker Loafer offers a smooth black leather upper with a chunky black Vibram sole. From overhead, the Sneaker Loafer offers the traditional look of an elevated black loafer. The thicker Vibram sole provides the shoe with extra traction and cushion to handle everyday needs. On the inside, BEAMS’ wordmark is revealed subtly and discreetly. Although BEAMS is best known as a favorite collaborator for brands like New Balance, this solo in-house design is another push from the brand to establish its prowess further globally. Pre-orders of the design have already begun via BEAMS’ website, with orders set to ship out in November 2025. As more brands start to venture into the hybrid shoe trend, versatile and simple concepts like this BEAMS Sneaker Loafer offer a more subdued direction that might appeal to a broader audience.