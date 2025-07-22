 Skip to main content
AVI-8’s new Peanuts watches mark Snoopy’s 75th anniversary

Limited-edition AVI-8 watches honor Snoopy’s 75th anniversary with aviation-themed designs for Peanuts fans and watch lovers alike.

The nostalgia of the Peanuts game spans across generations and AVI-8 fittingly pays tribute to Charles M. Schulz’s beloved beagle with the release of the Peanuts 75th Anniversary Collection. The series includes aviation-themed watches that capture the essence of Snoopy’s whimsical spirit. The standout model of this limited collection features a striking blue dial adorned with Snoopy in his iconic World War I flying ace gear, ready in mid-dogfight mode against the Red Baron. The playful design extends to the case back, which showcases an engraved illustration of Snoopy relaxing atop his doghouse — a wink and nod to classic Peanuts comic strips that have been enjoyed by children and adults for decades. 

Created for true watch collectors, the 42mm stainless steel case merges durability with retro charm, while the domed mineral crystal adds vintage appeal. The timepiece is powered by Japanese quartz movement, ensuring precision while bringing a lighthearted aesthetic that defines this unique collaboration.

Aviation meets animation in thoughtful details

The AVI-8 Peanuts Snoopy watch incorporates understated design cues that will please ardent fans. The seconds hand is styled like Snoopy’s trusty sopwith camel, while the aviation-style numerals and faux-aged lume elevate the nostalgic pilot watch vibe. The brown leather strap is distressed to imitate the vintage aviation aesthetic, making it a perfect accessory for both Peanuts lovers and watch enthusiasts.

The entire collection is limited to just 1,947 pieces — a reference to the year Snoopy debuted in the comics — this adorable timepiece walks a fine line between affordability and exclusivity. For watch collectors, it offers an accessible entry point into luxury-inspired watches without the substantial investment usually linked to high-end brands.

A joyful ode to nostalgia

The AVI-8 Peanuts Snoopy 75th Anniversary watch represents whimsy and wonder —  a wearable timepiece of pop culture history. Whether you’re a longtime Peanuts fan or simply appreciate well-crafted, playful watches, this limited edition collection proves that horology can be fun as well as functional. With all  their illustrious features and undeniable nostalgia, who wouldn’t want to have a bit of Peanuts magic on their wrist?

