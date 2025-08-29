 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Aminé’s New Balance Biblioteca 2000 shines with glow-in-the-dark soles

Aminé and New Balance reveal their newest sneaker that glows in the dark

By
glow in the dark new balance Aminé sneakers
Aminé

A giant in the retro sneaker game, New Balance has become the go-to brand for unveiling archival silhouettes for the modern era. While the vault is full of designs that can easily be redesigned, the brand’s latest collaboration takes a look at the ABZORB 2000 sneaker. Joining forces with American rapper Aminé, New Balance’s most recent partnership is far beyond just another retro revival. Equipped with a glow-in-the-dark detail, the new sneaker is one of the brightest designs in the brand’s collection. Inspired by libraries, the sneaker also holds a motivating message that goes beyond footwear. Combined with the uniqueness of the sneaker, this New Balance x Aminé design is poised to become a favorite among collectors seeking the ultimate item. 

Aminé and New Balance bring a new glow to this retro sneaker

piles of new balance x Aminé sneakers
Aminé
Recommended Videos

Initially inspired by technical running shoes, the ABZORB 2000 is a classic design from its era. In its new iteration, Aminé and New Balance have renamed it Biblioteca 2000, taking its name from the Spanish term for “library,” which serves as the source of inspiration for the design. Donning a sleek upper in bright green, the sneaker is a statement shoe under the lights. Also included in the sneaker is a combination of full-length ABZORB cushioning and ABZORB SBS Pods, providing extra comfort and cushioning with each step. However, the sneaker fully comes to life in the dark, when the glow-in-the-dark sole unites and shines brightly. The collaborative shoe also comes with custom packaging inspired by the North Portland Branch Library’s book drop. 

Honing in on the sneaker’s library inspiration, Aminé is encouraging fans and buyers to donate to his local Portland library in Oregon for a chance to win a pair of these new sneakers. In an Instagram post, Aminé instructed, “Please donate a book to our local Biblioteca located at 207 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR. Donations will be open till September 10th – tag me in a story/post of your proof of donation for a free pair.” For those unable to donate, the sneakers are set to release on October 3. 

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

New Suede Moccasin brings a handcrafted look to PUMA’s classic
PUMA releases its new Suede Moccasin sneaker
pair of suede moccasin sneakers

Ever since its release in 1969, the Suede sneaker has become one of the staple silhouettes for PUMA. Between its classic look and frequent reiterations, the Suede sneaker continues to amaze fans with its consistent casual look. Just in time for a transition period from summer to fall, PUMA is gearing up for yet another look for the Suede sneaker that brings in features from another fall favorite. Taking on details from moccasin shoes, the new Suede shoe is a perfect addition to start up your fall footwear rotation. Coming to shelves in unisex sizing, this latest sneaker release is just another preview of what shoppers can expect from the brand once the season changes. 

PUMA brings moccasin flair to the Suede sneaker

Read more
The Whitaker Group reveals new “Willful Bias” New Balance campaign
New Balance and The Whitaker Group reunite for a new collaboration
the whitaker group x new balance sneakers

Just a year ago, The Whitaker Group and New Balance first released their “Willful Bias” campaign that saw the new iteration of the 1906U model. A year before that, the pair united for their “Missing Pieces” campaign, which saw a new look for the 9060 sneaker. Now the duo is partnering up again for a second installment of the “Willful Bias” campaign that sees new versions of the 990v4 and 998 silhouettes. With a new look for the “Willful Bias for Education” campaign, the pair has also released a new short film that centers around the inspiration of the end of college semesters. Donning a new fresh colorway, the new sneakers manage to balance classic retro sneaker design with a modern take. 

The Whitaker Group x New Balance takes on the 990v4 and 998

Read more
Aimé Leon Dore unveils a new trio of New Balance 860v2s
Aimé Leon Dore, New Balance launch their newest collection
pile of Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance collection

Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance are no strangers to collaborating on special projects. Having had a lengthy partnership that spans multiple collections, these two brands have managed to create a perfect harmony. In their newest launch, the duo is releasing three new 860v2 sneakers that have plenty of color to admire. While most partnerships of this length can start to become repetitive, the latest collection showcases another breath of fresh air into the lineup that New Balance and Aimé Leon Dore fans will adore. Featuring a range of textures and colorways, the new 860v2 trio is perfect for those seeking bolder and statement hues. Although Aimé Leon Dore has just announced the opening of the pre-order window for the latest release, users will have to wait a few more months for them to arrive, making them the first exciting ‘release’ of 2026.

Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance bring on the color once more

Read more