Aminé’s New Balance Biblioteca 2000 shines with glow-in-the-dark soles

A giant in the retro sneaker game, New Balance has become the go-to brand for unveiling archival silhouettes for the modern era. While the vault is full of designs that can easily be redesigned, the brand’s latest collaboration takes a look at the ABZORB 2000 sneaker. Joining forces with American rapper Aminé, New Balance’s most recent partnership is far beyond just another retro revival. Equipped with a glow-in-the-dark detail, the new sneaker is one of the brightest designs in the brand’s collection. Inspired by libraries, the sneaker also holds a motivating message that goes beyond footwear. Combined with the uniqueness of the sneaker, this New Balance x Aminé design is poised to become a favorite among collectors seeking the ultimate item.

Aminé and New Balance bring a new glow to this retro sneaker

Initially inspired by technical running shoes, the ABZORB 2000 is a classic design from its era. In its new iteration, Aminé and New Balance have renamed it Biblioteca 2000, taking its name from the Spanish term for “library,” which serves as the source of inspiration for the design. Donning a sleek upper in bright green, the sneaker is a statement shoe under the lights. Also included in the sneaker is a combination of full-length ABZORB cushioning and ABZORB SBS Pods, providing extra comfort and cushioning with each step. However, the sneaker fully comes to life in the dark, when the glow-in-the-dark sole unites and shines brightly. The collaborative shoe also comes with custom packaging inspired by the North Portland Branch Library’s book drop.

Honing in on the sneaker’s library inspiration, Aminé is encouraging fans and buyers to donate to his local Portland library in Oregon for a chance to win a pair of these new sneakers. In an Instagram post, Aminé instructed, “Please donate a book to our local Biblioteca located at 207 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR. Donations will be open till September 10th – tag me in a story/post of your proof of donation for a free pair.” For those unable to donate, the sneakers are set to release on October 3.