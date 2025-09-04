Adidas revives the LA Trainer with Made in USA craftsmanship

Although the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are still some years away, Adidas isn’t waiting any longer to build up the anticipation. To mark the occasion, Adidas is digging into its archives and releasing a vintage favorite that pays homage to the host city. Reviving the LA Trainer OG, Adidas is bringing the spirit of the games with plenty of style and providing a nostalgic touch to the competition. For the occasion, Adidas isn’t just bringing back another vintage favorite. The LA Trainer OG was first released in the ‘80s to mark the 1984 Olympics held in Los Angeles. Still holding its charm and style 40 years later, the LA Trainer OG continues to look trendy and stylish as it did on its first day.

Get ready for the 2028 LA Olympics with Adidas’ old-new sneaker

Recommended Videos

True to the spirit of typical trainers of the era, the LA Trainer OG sneakers are built with mesh uppers and suede overlays. In this iteration, the sneaker dons a vintage violet suede with a dark marine mesh base and silver metallic leather stripes. Undoubtedly, the design’s shock-absorbing adjustable rods in the midsole take the spotlight. These rods allow the wearer to adjust the sneaker to their weight and running surface. These rods appear in a patriotic colorway of red, white, and blue. This spirited Adidas sneaker may seem stuck in its way, but its retro look still manages to blend in well with the current state of sneaker trends. Those looking to amp up their spirit for the games can get their hands on the LA Trainer OG sneaker via Adidas’ CONFIRMED app for a retail price of $250.