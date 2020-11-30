The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re already curling 50-pound dumbbells with perfect form and busting out reps on the bench under a 225-pound bar, then you probably already have a decent set of weights at home and/or regular gym visits on the schedule, and frankly, you probably don’t need to stick around here looking for the best Cyber Monday deal on dumbbells. Usually $220, right now these well-rated and well-reviewed weights are 20% off, which equates to a $44 savings and a $176 price tag.

On the other hand, if you’re just getting into weight lifting at home or are looking to build up your workout gear kit without spending much cash, then you’re in just the right place.

Dumbbells can be surprisingly expensive if you want to have a range of weight options, and by their very nature, they take up a lot of space and aren’t easy to store, either. (Many a broken shelf can attest to that.) Thus, we’re recommending this modular dumbbells system from Wolfyok.

This set can be broken down into a pair of dumbbells or assembled as a single barbell, so you can complete all sorts of exercises with it. From curls to shoulder lifts to bench presses to squats to back exercises and more, the set allows you to complete myriad exercises without the need for lots of different hardware.

Ideal for people looking to complete multiple reps with good form rather than people looking to do heavyweight power lifts with lower rep counts, the dumbbells can be fitted with weights as light as a 9.4-pound configuration or as heavy as a 30.8-pound setup, while the barbell can be as light as around 10 pounds with only two 4.4-pound weight plates on the bar or as heavy as 66 pounds with all weights in place.

The weights themselves are octagonal in shape so they won’t roll on the floor when set down, and the connecting rod for the barbell is coated in a soft but durable neoprene, meaning the bar is comfortable resting across your shoulders for squats or chest for presses.

While a 30-pound dumbbell is a weight is sufficient for most arm exercises, admittedly a 66-pound barbell isn’t much of a challenge for anyone in decent shape, so consider adding resistance straps to make your workout more of a challenge without adding lots of bulky hardware to your setup.

If you need more weight or you prefer a nonmodular dumbbell (and barbell) system, then by all means keep shopping! There are lots of great Cyber Monday dumbbell deals to be had. While you can’t put a price on the value of fitness, now is the time to save money on workout hardware that will help you get fit. If you’re looking for more amazing home gym deals, make sure to check out our best Cyber Monday sales on dumbbells, exercise bikes, and pull-up bars.

