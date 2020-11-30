  1. Culture
Last-Minute Deal: Why This Is the Best Dumbbell Set To Buy on Cyber Monday

If you’re already curling 50-pound dumbbells with perfect form and busting out reps on the bench under a 225-pound bar, then you probably already have a decent set of weights at home and/or regular gym visits on the schedule, and frankly, you probably don’t need to stick around here looking for the best Cyber Monday deal on dumbbells. Usually $220, right now these well-rated and well-reviewed weights are 20% off, which equates to a $44 savings and a $176 price tag.

On the other hand, if you’re just getting into weight lifting at home or are looking to build up your workout gear kit without spending much cash, then you’re in just the right place.

Dumbbells can be surprisingly expensive if you want to have a range of weight options, and by their very nature, they take up a lot of space and aren’t easy to store, either. (Many a broken shelf can attest to that.) Thus, we’re recommending this modular dumbbells system from Wolfyok.

This set can be broken down into a pair of dumbbells or assembled as a single barbell, so you can complete all sorts of exercises with it. From curls to shoulder lifts to bench presses to squats to back exercises and more, the set allows you to complete myriad exercises without the need for lots of different hardware.

Ideal for people looking to complete multiple reps with good form rather than people looking to do heavyweight power lifts with lower rep counts, the dumbbells can be fitted with weights as light as a 9.4-pound configuration or as heavy as a 30.8-pound setup, while the barbell can be as light as around 10 pounds with only two 4.4-pound weight plates on the bar or as heavy as 66 pounds with all weights in place.

The weights themselves are octagonal in shape so they won’t roll on the floor when set down, and the connecting rod for the barbell is coated in a soft but durable neoprene, meaning the bar is comfortable resting across your shoulders for squats or chest for presses.

While a 30-pound dumbbell is a weight is sufficient for most arm exercises, admittedly a 66-pound barbell isn’t much of a challenge for anyone in decent shape, so consider adding resistance straps to make your workout more of a challenge without adding lots of bulky hardware to your setup.

More Cyber Monday Dumbbell Deals

If you need more weight or you prefer a nonmodular dumbbell (and barbell) system, then by all means keep shopping! There are lots of great Cyber Monday dumbbell deals to be had. While you can’t put a price on the value of fitness, now is the time to save money on workout hardware that will help you get fit. If you’re looking for more amazing home gym deals, make sure to check out our best Cyber Monday sales on dumbbells, exercise bikes, and pull-up bars.
Expires soon

Strong Man 8KG-25KG Adjustable Dumbbell Water-filled Barbells

$44 $132
Forget about buying multiple dumbbells, for Strong Man's dumbbells can be filled with water to help you adjust their weight according to your needs.
Buy at Walmart
Coupon for 15% off
Expires soon

Seesii Water-Filled Travel Dumbbells

$33 $39
Want a pair of dumbbells that will not cause bodily injuries? Seesii's dumbbells can save the day as they can hold up to 44lbs of water. They are also foldable, which is perfect for busy people.
Buy at Amazon
Coupon to save 6% applicable
Expires soon

BestJ Adjustable Dumbbell Set

$331 $399
It comes bundled with a carrying case for convenience and an easy-to-assemble dumbbell set that can be converted into a barbell.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

SKONYON Adjustable Dumbbell 25 lbs

$105 $130
This adjustable dumbbell employs a push-pull design to help you change its weight, ranging from 5 pounds to 25 pounds. No need to worry about staining your floorboards too due to its customized base.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

1111Fourone 1 Pair Water Aerobics Dumbbell

$21 $29
111Fourone's striped aquatic dumbbells are crafted from quality EVA to prevent chipping and water absorption, ideal for indoor pools.
Buy at Walmart
Coupon for $10 off
Expires soon

DDFE Adjustable Dumbbell Lifting Set

$173 $228
Colored in head-turning lemon yellow, the dumbbells have thickened screws and deep threads for stability as well as neck and shoulder protection.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

BESPORTBLE 66LB Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Sets

$100 $130
The set includes a slip-resistant extension bar, converting your dumbbell into a barbell, and adjustable weights to push you to greater heights.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Workout Dumbbell w/ Adjustable Weight

$2,308 $3,780
Jumpstart your day with Bowflex's adjustable dumbbell set, with weights ranging from 10 to 90 pounds for the ultimate fat-burning experience.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Fitness First Urethane Encased Dumbbell Pairs

$364 $392
These urethane-encased dumbbell pair is notable for its textured chrome handle for a more secure grip, preventing the dumbbell from inflicting bodily injuries during your workout.
Buy at Amazon

