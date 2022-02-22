Get a Cat or Dog DNA Test Kit While They’re on Sale

Owning a cat or dog is a fulfilling experience. While it takes preparation and hard work, as discussed in The Manual’s guide to getting a puppy, becoming a pet parent improves your quality of life, increases your overall happiness, and provides you with another sense of purpose. As your bond with your cat and dog, one more way of getting to know more about them is to give them a DNA test.

One of the companies offering DNA tests for pets is Wisdom Panel, and you can use its service by purchasing a DNA collection kit from Walmart. The Wisdom Panel Essential Dog DNA Test is available for $80, down $20 from its original price of $100, while the Wisdom Panel Complete Health and Ancestry Cat DNA Test is available for $104, down $26 from its original price of $130.

Wisdom Panel Essential Dog DNA Test — $80, was $100

Wisdom Panel Complete Health and Ancestry Cat DNA Test — $104, was $130

Wisdom Panel Essential Dog DNA Test — $80, was $100

The Wisdom Panel Essential Dog DNA Test works by swabbing the inside of your dog’s mouth, then sending that over to Wisdom Panel. After a few weeks, you will receive a comprehensive breakdown of your dog’s ancestry, with a test for more than 350 breeds, types, and varieties resulting in the identification of your dog’s breed mix down to 1%. The test will also screen for more than 25 medical complications, so you can take better care of your dog. The Wisdom Panel Essential Dog DNA Test is available from Walmart for just $80, after a $20 discount to its original price of $100.

Wisdom Panel Complete Health and Ancestry Cat DNA Test — $104, was $130

For cat owners, there’s also an option for you with the Wisdom Panel Complete Health and Ancestry Cat DNA Test. Similar to the test for dogs, the results will provide key insights about your cat, including breed breakdown, as it detects more than 70 cat breeds and populations as well as potential health risks, as more than 45 tests will screen for genetic conditions and medical complications. Knowing about these characteristics, particularly the health findings, will help you and your veterinarian take better care of your cat. You can purchase the Wisdom Panel Complete Health and Ancestry Cat DNA Test from Walmart at $26 off, which lowers its price to $106 from $130.