  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The Best Black Friday Deal on Weight Benches is This Adjustable Utility Model

By

Black Friday deals are still available, even now that Black Friday has passed, and Cyber Monday is looming, which means we’re still fully in the deal zone. For fitness buffs, that spells excellent pricing on at-home training equipment like weight benches.

Far and way one of the best deals on weight benches right now is this utility weight bench. It collapses with ease, offers a number of positions for a full body workout, and is tough enough to stand up to the most intense routines. And at the moment, the bench is priced at $98, marked down from an original price tag of $176. That’s an impressive amount of savings, to the tune of more than 55% off.

Everybody knows a solid weight bench is the backbone of every great workout routine. This model will jumpstart your physical training regimen, whether you’re looking to strengthen your triceps, mold your core, or simply set a new personal bench press best. The leather seat is comfortable while the foam foot rests are secure, keeping you stable as you put the reps in. It is stabilized by a durable support pipe and the whole thing folds up for stress-free storage.

For anybody serious about training at home, a weight bench like this is an absolute necessity. It’s a core piece of equipment that will allow you to fine-tune just about every muscle in your body. That said, it’s a purchase you should not take lightly. This bench is going to accompany you through every sweaty routine, whether it set to incline, decline, or flat. It adapts well to sibling equipment, should you want to trick out your space with an added squat rack, workout cage, or Smith machine. And it’s rock solid, built of steel and outfitted with rubber feet to protect your floor.

This weight bench works with you, not against you, and enhances your workout regimen. It’s ergonomic and flexible, encouraging you to enjoy your fitness routine as opposed to just wanting to get it out of the way. It’s of a size that does well in any space, whether it’s an apartment flat, living room, garage, or driveway. And you don’t have to worry about being too hard on the bench, as it can withstand a whopping 500 pounds of pressure.

This deal tops them all but there are some top-notch sales in the weight bench department elsewhere. Retailers from Walmart to Dick’s Sporting Goods are offering some of the lowest prices we’ve seen all year. Places like Amazon are taking more than $100 off of certain benches for the remainder of today and the weekend. If you’ve be talking the talk about elevating your home gym space, Black Friday and Cyber Monday allow you to put your money where your mouth is, and save a good amount of it en route.

After you bring home your new weight bench, flesh out your home setup with complementary Black Friday deals (that are still going on) on things like dumbbells and pull-up bars. Soon, you’ll be putting the reps in, looking after your health, and crossing off some of your physical exercise to-do list that has probably been there for some time.

More Black Friday Weight Bench Deals

Looking to upgrade your home gym for a bargain? We’ve got even more weight bench deals worth checking out.
Expires soon

UBesGoo Adjustable Weight Bench,

$126 $260
This bench can be adjusted into six different angles, which means it can adapt to your workout needs. The frame is extremely durable and has a padding for your comfort.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Domyos by DECATHLON - Folding Incline Bench 500

$99 $129
Work out and sculpt your shoulder, pectoral, and abdominal muscles with this incline bench. It can adapt to your workout as it can be adjusted into varying positions.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Body Solid Pro Clubline SPB368G Olympic Shoulder Press Machine

$800 $866
Tone your upper body with the help of this press machine. It boasts a high-quality steel construction making it ideal for both home and commercial use.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods
Expires soon

FLYBIRD Weight Bench,

$170 $240
This weight bench is constructed from heavy-duty steel to ensure sturdiness and durability, complete with a padded leather seat and backrest for comfortable workouts.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Top Deal Olympic Weight Bench

$150 $170
Power training in your home is possible when you have this weight bench. It's height-adjustable so you can exercise just the way you wish to. It's also foldable for added convenience.
Buy at Sears

Editors' Recommendations

The Best Black Friday Dumbbell Deals for 2020: Shop Sales Now

Best Black Friday Cyber Monday Deals on Dumbbells

The Best Black Friday Exercise Bike Deals for 2020

Best Black Friday Exercise Bike Deals

Best Black Friday Kettlebell Deals 2020: Sales to Shop Today

man doing pushups with kettlebells

Bowflex’s Black Friday Sale Is the Ultimate Home Gym Upgrade

bowflex black friday cyber monday 2020 deal velocore bg

10 Amazon Prime Shows to Binge Right Now

best amazon prime series undone

Connery, Sean Connery: A Tribute To the Legendary James Bond Actor

Sean Connery

Nectar’s Flash Sale is Well Underway and It’s Raining Cheap Mattresses

best mattress for side sleepers nectar sleep

7 Best Retro Game Consoles in 2020

retro video game consoles

The 10 Best Water Filters in 2020, Reviewed

water filter

Men’s Apartment Essentials to Turn Your Bachelor Pad Into a Home

mens apartment essentials men s 2020

The 16 Best Holiday Gifts That Will Wow Her

best gifts for her 2020 holiday

12 Best Short Stories Everyone Should Read in 2020

The Best Anime on Netflix Right Now

best anime series on netflix gurren lagann