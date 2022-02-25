Only Two Days Left to Save 20% on a Tuft and Needle Mattress

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

For those who are having trouble sleeping, a new mattress is the likely answer to your problem. They don’t come cheap though, so if you’re on the hunt for mattress deals, you should take advantage of the Tuft & Needle Presidents Day sale, as some of the discounts from the holiday are still available. You won’t be disappointed if you buy from Tuft & Needle, which is in The Manual’s best mattress-in-a-box brands.

Two mattresses that you can purchase with a 20% discount are the Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress and the Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress. If you’d like to take a look at what else Tuft & Needle is offering from its Presidents Day sales, click on the link below. In addition to mattresses, the brand is still offering special prices on bed frames, toppers, pillows, and sheets, among other products. You don’t have much time though, as there are only two days left before the offers end. If you see a deal that you like, you should finalize your purchase right away.

Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress (Queen) — $956, was $1,195

The Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress features a third layer of the brand’s adaptive foam technology, the Mint layer, to reduce motion transfer and provide more pressure relief and softness, so that two people can comfortably sleep on it. The reinforced edges provide support if you like sleeping at the edge of the bed, and it also allows you to get in and out of bed without waking up your partner from your movements. It also comes with ceramic cooling gel and heat-conducting graphite, for a more comfortable experience, in addition to antimicrobial protection by HeiQ. The mattress works with most bed frames and foundations, so you can easily replace your current mattress with the Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress.

Tuft & Needle is selling the Mint Mattress at 20% off across all sizes. The Twin is down to $596 from $745, the Twin XL is down to $676 from $845, the Full is down to $796 from $995, the Queen is down to $956 from $1,195, and the King and Cal King are down to $1,116 from $1,395. You have to hurry though, because these prices will only be available for two more days. If you think the Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress is the one for you, click that Buy Now button immediately.

Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress (Queen) — $1,356, was $1,695

The Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress offers five layers of foam and springs for softness, support, and heat regulation. The individually pocketed springs respond to your body’s unique pressure points to provide a subtle and lively bounce, without transmitting your every move to the other side of the bed. The mattress also has ceramic cooling gel and heat-conducting graphite, but it provides the coolest sleep among the brand’s mattresses because the two layers of coils provide additional airflow. Meanwhile, you’ll enjoy extra comfort and durability with the mattress’ breathable, quilted pillow-top cover, which prevents the appearance of body indentations even after a long time of usage.

Tuft & Needle is also selling the Hybrid Mattress with a 20% discount to its original price, no matter the size. You can buy the Twin for $796, down to $995; the Twin XL for $876, down from $1,095; the Full for $1,116, down from $1,395; the Queen for $1,356, down from $1,695; and the King and Cal King for $1,516, down from $1,895. There are two more days left in the sale, so you don’t have time to waste. Click that Buy Now button immediately to purchase the Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress for much cheaper than usual.

The discounted prices of the Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress and Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress are very tempting. However, if you want to take a look at other options, we’ve got your back. Here are some of the best mattress deals that you can shop right now, from different brands and retailers.

