On the anniversary of “Dr. No,” here is every EON Bond movie ranked

International James Bond Day is here, and we have been putting all our time and focus into honoring our favorite double-0 with multiple launches, a watch and a book, his best looks, and a ranking of the men who have portrayed 007 across the last sixty years. Today, on the anniversary of Dr. No (the first mission to hit the theaters), we look back at all 25 films under the EON banner (no parodies or spin-offs here) and give you our definitive ranking of every 007 adventure. Some will surprise you, some will not. But all of these are a good time.

Apart from the fact that he wears the same clothes that I wear, he and I really have little in common. I do rather envy him his blondes and his efficiency, but I can’t say I much like the chap. – Ian Fleming

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25: Moonraker

There aren’t many films in the franchise that compete for the lowest of the low, but Moonraker is typically at the bottom of the barrel for Bond. Trying to compete with Star Wars and Star Trek and the budding science fiction genre took Bond out of place.

24: Die Another Day

I am a Brosnan fan. He may be my favorite because I grew up with him. But Die Another Day is the movie that virtually killed his tenure as 007 and created a hard reboot and reimagination of the character. Ice fortresses, invisible cars, and Halle Berry at her worst is all it took to get Brosnan to move on.

23: Quantum of Solace

After one of the best James Bond movies of all time (more on that later), Daniel Craig’s sophomore outing fell flat. While it could have bridged the gap between the first outing and the fall of Quantum, moving the Judy Dench-focused storyline up for the third film left Quantum of Solace as an unfinished piece floating out in the ether until Spectre dropped years later.

22: The Living Daylights

Timothy Dalton, unfortunately, needed some runway to land the Bond role. He was a perfectly dark and gritty 007, needed after the campy and over-the-top charm of Roger Moore. The problem was this movie had a convoluted plot that left it feeling more like an 80s action direct-to-video movie than a James Bond film.

21: Diamonds are Forever

This movie is proof that Sean Connery left the role at the right time. After leaving for one movie and then getting the Brinks truck backed up for him to return, Diamonds are Forever fell apart almost immediately. Old school Vegas isn’t where I would put James Bond, and the Mr. Wint and Mr. Kidd dynamic didn’t age well. All of this feels like Connery’s Bond belongs in the 60s.

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20: Tomorrow Never Dies

Brosnan’s sophomore outing hits a little harder today in a world where you don’t know how much of the media you can trust. But the over-the-top villainous antics of Jonathan Pryce (mocking Chinese warfare) and his blown-out plot of causing World War III simply to sell newspapers felt like the camp of Moore was back.

19: A View to a Kill

What can we say about this movie other than this was when we really started thinking about the ages of James Bond. A 57-year-old Roger Moore courting a 30-year-old Tanya Roberts started to make all of us wonder how much charm does one man have? On the plus side. Christopher Walken was born to be a Bond villain, and he proved it.

18: For Your Eyes Only

I may have this one higher than other people. But I may also be a bit high on this movie since it followed Moonraker, and everything looks amazing when compared to that one. A smaller, simpler plot involving a classified transmitter and vengeance-bound Bond girl felt like a return to form for Roger Moore and saved him from being on the chopping block for a reboot.

17: The World is Not Enough

This is the Brosnan movie I have rewatched the most. I have loved this movie since I was young, and Elektra King was revolutionary as a female Bond villain. The man who could feel no pain felt like the perfect physical threat, and the action scenes were some of the most fun in the era. But, unfortunately, Denise Richards as a nuclear physicist was laughable enough to rip me right out of the movie.

16: Octopussy

Listen, the title, the clown suit, the gorilla disguise, the warhead being diffused at the last split second, there isn’t much this movie offers that isn’t the pinnacle of Bondian camp. However, it is undeniable that his charm is at its most potent levels in this film, and his safari suit, pinstripes, tan suit, and of course the olive shooting vest- his style is one of the most interesting of his tenure.

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15: Spectre

I can hear the groans. Just hear me out. This movie gets way too much hate. This is one of the most overhated and underrated James Bond movies out there. It is the first full outing with Q and Moneypenny. You have the traditional M. You have the Aston Martin with the bells and whistles. You have the first time in the series where Bond’s watch has a gadget. And you have Blofeld. This is the most classically Bond movie, and the only classic Bond movie, that Craig did. Good enough for 15 on the list.

14: No Time to Die

And right above the most underrated Bond outing, we have the most ambitious one. Look, I don’t care who you are, nobody thought that EON had the guts to kill James Bond. But they did, and it was beautiful. Craig became the only actor in the franchise to get a true beginning and a true end.

13: You Only Live Twice

You may be thinking, “Wait, Bond HAS died before.” Well, kind of. This movie gave him a faked death, and the result was a comeback we knew was about to happen. The spectacular performance of Blofeld and his equally spectacular volcano lair is what James Bond is built for. It was almost enough to overlook the John Wayne-esque yellowface.

12: The Man with the Golden Gun

Serious question, is this the only movie where the reason it is so high on the list is because of the villain? It might be. Roger Moore “Roger Moored” his way through this as James Bond and had some killer style, but the main reason to watch this movie is Christopher Lee’s performance as the titular villain. Maybe the greatest Bond villain to date.

11: Live and Let Die

Roger Moore’s debut as 007 came with a deeply unique (for the franchise, at least) plot involving voodoo and the gritty streets of New Orleans. Jane Seymour is one of the best Bond girls of the era. Most notably, this movie was what ushered in a more grounded plot, a bit of camp to add levity to the franchise, and a daring crocodile run that we all thought was unbelievable until we saw the behind-the-scenes. That stunt man really ran across the backs of modern-day dinosaurs.

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10: License to Kill

Remember I said Dalton needed a runway for his Bond? This is the proof. While his debut landed at third from the bottom, his darker and more gritty take on the character jumped all the way to the top ten. A revenge-focused James Bond infiltrating a drug cartel where he faces off against Robert Davi and fresh-faced Benicio Del Toro? Yes please.

9: Dr. No

The very beginning of the Bond franchise. This is the movie that started it all. And while it is definitely one of the best movies in the series, and the one that gave us Sean Connery, it is also hugely different and quite dated when compared to the rest. The debut of the ad-libbed, “Bond, James Bond,” is one of the most iconic moments in cinema history.

8: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

George Lazenby only got one shot at being James Bond, and he made it count. This is one of the most underrated movies in the entire franchise as it follows a heartbroken James Bond who just lost his wife. While Lazenby doesn’t bring the bravado to the role like some of the others, he brings a vulnerability that won’t be seen for half a century.

7: Thunderball

This feels like the movie that took James Bond into blockbuster territory. While it isn’t the first movie for the agent (it is the fourth), it seemed to leapfrog in budget and cinematic ambition. The groundbreaking underwater setpieces were enough to make this feel like a new era of action movie had arrived.

6: The Spy Who Loved Me

This is peak Roger Moore. And it feels like this movie learned all it knew from Thunderball. While it trades in any sense of realism or seriousness, it adapts the campy and fun escapism that defined Moore’s run as Bond. The underwater lair, the Lotus race that turns into a submarine, and the always iconic Union Flag parachute made this the best Roger Moore appearance. Of course, we can’t forget Jaws!

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5: Casino Royale

After Die Another Day, the studio went back to the drawing board to save the franchise from ruin. What they came back with was one of the best debuts in the series. Maybe THE best. A new, raw version of the character. We got an origin. We got a reason that Bond is the way that he is. He is no longer simply a problematic womanizer. He is a damaged man on a path to destruction.

4: From Russia with Love

What the franchise eventually became isn’t present in this film. No gadgets. No big action set pieces. Just Connery’s Bond and his spycraft. Tension and doublecrosses at every turn drive this plot forward until the iconic final confrontation on the Orient Express. A hand-to-hand encounter never before seen and often nodded to throughout the action genre.

3: Goldeneye

Martin Campbell directed Casino Royale, introducing the world to Daniel Craig. But he wasn’t new to that. He also introduced the world to Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond. After the camp of Roger Moore and the darkness of Timothy Dalton, the studio found the perfect mix in Brosnan. He could be dark and vengeful, and the weaponized charm to wear the double-0 name.

2: Goldfinger

The peak of Sean Connery, this is the movie that set the Bond franchise on the path to legend. Some of Bond’s best looks appear here in the glen plaid suit, the blue cover-up, and the country browns. The most iconic scene of any Bond film is the woman in gold. Oddjob’s peculiar hat. And, of course, a plot larger than life.

1: Skyfall

Here it is, the undisputed. It is almost entirely accepted throughout the community that Skyfall is the best Bond movie of all time. A broken Bond. A vengeful villain played by the brilliant Javier Bardem. The introduction of Moneypenny, the introduction of Q, and the shocking death of M makes this the most exciting and emotional movie in the Bond franchise.