Nerf Gun Black Friday Deals 2021: Best Offers Today

It’s the optimal time to pick up some Nerf Gun Black Friday deals as there are some generous discounts for the taking. Nerf Guns are a versatile product that is fun and makes a great gift idea for birthdays or special events like Christmas. If you’re looking for some affordable Nerf Gun deals that will introduce a spark of joy and entertainment in your life, look no further.

While Nerf Guns make the perfect gift for younger siblings, children, or family members, they’re perfectly suitable for adults, too. If you want to browse some more products, check out our page dedicated to the best Nerf Guns for adults. However, these Nerf Gun Black Friday deals are up for grabs, and your wallet will thank you for checking them out.

Today’s Best Nerf Gun Black Friday Deals

Nerf Rival Charger MXX-1200 Motorized Blaster — $20, was $28

Why Buy:

Blue and orange contrasting colorways provide an exciting aesthetic

The motorized battery-powered blaster changes the way you use Nerf Guns

Easy reload and accessible magazine

Interesting and unique Nerf Gun shape

The Nerf Rival Charger MXX-1200 has a motorized blaster that can hold up to 12 rounds, so you can batter your opponents with 95 feet per second velocity. Hold down the acceleration button while simultaneously pulling the trigger to fire these high-speed rounds. Its blue colorway gives a unique feel with orange accents to add contrast. The overall shape of the Nerf Gun resembles a P90, and video game aficionados know the quickfire rate the P90 has. You can slide the orange sliding tab on top of the trigger to access the integrated magazine and load the 12 rounds. This product comes with 24 rounds in total, 12 pre-loaded into the magazine and 12 as a backup. It also requires batteries due to its motorized blaster that elevates your Nerf battle experiences. We recommend trying the Nerf Rival Charger MXX-1200 for maximum entertainment if you’re looking to dominate your future battles.

Nerf Fortnite DG Dart Blaster — $25, was $30

Why Buy:

Attractive white, brown, and orange aesthetic colors

Signature cartoonish Fortnite construction for lovers of the popular game

Functional front grip to enable rapid-fire mode

Construction of the Nerf Gun allows for stylish and comfortable grip

Nerf Guns and Fortnite seem like a match made in heaven, and this collaboration surprises nobody. The Nerf Fortnite DG Dart Blaster takes the unique and easily identifiable Fortnite aesthetic and makes it a reality. The cartoonish shape of the Nerf Gun transports you straight to the Fortnite Battle Royale game mode, and you can channel that energy in your Nerf fights. The Nerf Fortnite DG Dart Blaster features a 15 dart rotating drum that can unload darts rapidly with the slam-fire feature. The construction of this Nerf Gun, similar to a Thompson, has a moveable front grip that can be moved back and forth to rapidly shoot out darts. It also gives you some style points as you mow down opponents Scarface-style. This product makes for a great gift for Fortnite lovers who want to experience a taste of the popular Battle Royale game mode in real life. The fun cartoonish orange nozzle is a fun aesthetic addition that encapsulates the fun and exciting experience for all players.

Nerf Rival Saturn XX-1000 Edge Series — $30, was $40

Why Buy:

Unique neon colorway for flair

Target set included for accuracy practice and competitive game modes

Tactical rail and trigger lock for an authentic shotgun feel

32 inches long, making it the longest Nerf Rival blaster on the market

The Nerf Rival Saturn XX-1000 Edge Series is a shotgun-style Nerf Gun with a distinct and unique neon colorway to give you added style points. It’s 32 inches long, making it the longest Nerf Rival blaster ever. This product is a breech-load blaster that holds up to 10 Nerf Rival rounds that can be shot at a breakneck speed of 90 feet per second. The Nerf Rival Saturn XX-1000 Edge Series also comes with a targeting set that flips to a different position every time it’s shot, making for great target practice and a great competitive way to measure accuracy. This Nerf Rival blaster comes with a tactical rail and trigger lock, too, for an authentic feel when holding the Nerf Gun. The shotgun-style Nerf Gun isn’t particularly common, so this product allows collectors to add a unique piece that looks and feels great to use.

Nerf Rival Jupiter XIX-1000 Edge Series $35, was $50

Why Buy:

Sleek and unique construction that resembles a sniper

Bolt-action firing mechanisms with 10 Nerf Rival rounds

Front stabilizer for added stability for far-ranging target practice

Included target set that makes audible reactive sounds when hit

The Nerf Rival Jupiter XIX-1000 Edge Series is the perfect product for Nerf enthusiasts looking to practice their aim. This product comes with a target set that makes audible reactive sounds when hit to confirm the shooter’s precision and accuracy. Shooting the target feels and sounds great and can make for a great way to compete with friends. This is a bolt-action blaster that has 10 Nerf Rival rounds with a clear window in the barrel to see how many rounds are left. These darts can be fired at a lightning-fast speed of 90 feet per second, and the blaster has a spring-action mechanism and tactical rail for added functionality and semi-realism. The construction of the Nerf Rival Jupiter XIX-1000 Edge Series looks sleek and resembles a sniper rifle, which is fitting as the target set complements the precision of a deadeye sniper. Use the stabilizer in the front to place it on a surface to improve your aim and accuracy and see from how far you can hit the target.

