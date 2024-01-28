 Skip to main content
Nectar Mattress sale: Get a memory foam mattress for $359

Victoria Garcia
By
The Nectar memory foam mattress in a bedroom.
Nectar

There is nothing better than getting a good night’s sleep. It sets you up for a day of productivity, success and focus. But in order to get a full eight hours, you need a comfortable and cozy mattress to help you fall asleep at night. Thankfully, Nectar is now having its January flash sale where you can get up to 40% off select mattresses. During this sale you’ll find mattresses starting from $359 that will make a great addition to your bedroom. Not sure if you need a new mattress? Here are seven signs you need to ditch your old mattress and start mattress shopping.

What you should buy during the Nectar mattress sale

This is one of the best mattress sales we’ve seen this year so you aren’t going to want to miss the chance to improve your sleep. Depending on your needs, you can get either memory foam mattresses or hybrid mattresses at a great discount during this sale. We selected the Nectar memory foam mattress as on of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers due to its medium firmness and gel memory foam that contours to your body. This sale includes all mattress sizes including twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king and split king.

Those who are familiar with Nectar mattresses will be happy to know that the memory foam mattresses on sale include the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, the Nectar Premier Mattress and the Nectar Premier Copper Mattress. On the hybrid side, you’ll find sales on the Nectar Hybrid Mattress, the Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress and the Nectar Premier Copper Hybrid Mattress. All of these models will help you get the comfort of a luxury hotel mattress in your own home, and now with a discounted price. Let’s not forget that you can also grab a weighted blanket, quilt and a few Nectar furniture pieces on sale as well.

If you need to upgrade your mattress, now is the time to do it with the Nectar January flash sale. You’ll be able to snag premium mattresses starting from $359 and up to 40% off. Don’t wait, time is running out on this awesome deal.

Victoria Garcia
