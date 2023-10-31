 Skip to main content
In partnership with
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Save big, feel better with this sophisticated Laundry Sauce detergent bundle

Laundry Sauce Indonesian Patchouli ingredients displayed
Laundry Sauce

It’s tough not to feel guilty about doing your laundry these days, especially when you’re doing heavy loads. It uses a lot of water, the average detergent comes in clunky plastic bottles that aren’t great for the environment, and you’re using lots of energy. Worse yet — and maybe this is just a “me” problem — detergents don’t seem to work as well anymore and may cause skin and irritation issues on top of that. Even if you can find something that works for you, there’s a good chance it won’t smell as good and won’t leave your clothes smelling as fresh either — hello, unscented, and allergy-friendly options. But here’s where I’m going to blow your mind. What if there was a performance liquid laundry detergent pod that made doing your laundry better, offered incredible scents, and made with materials sourced in a sustainable, safe, and healthy way?

Enter stage left — the world stage, of course — Laundry Sauce. They offer the epitome of laundry sophistication with advanced and long-lasting aromas that improve your laundry experience and, most importantly, make your clothes smell and feel luxurious after every wash. They source their patchouli, for example, from Sulawesi, Indonesia, with a long-term, trusted partner. This improves biodiversity conservation and empowers women and minority communities through gender and social equality. It’s a lot to take in, so let’s explore further.

Recommended Videos

For a limited time, you can use promo code manual15% to save up to 15% off your next Laundry Sauce order.

Related

Shop Now

What is Laundry Sauce?

Laundry Sauce offers a huge variety of laundry boosters, including ultra-concentrated liquid laundry detergent pods. But unlike generic store brands, their ingredients are sustainably sourced and come in several natural yet delightful scents like Indonesian Patchouli, French Saffron, Australian Sandalwood, and more.

The star of the show their Signature Package, which comes in several scents, but we’re partial to the Indonesian Patchouli, which offers crisp yet soothing notes of lavender, blue eucalyptus, outdoorsy notes like sequoia or Haitian vetiver, and what’s described as wild water mint mingle.

In the package, you get laundry detergent pods, luxury scented dryer sheets, an advanced in-wash scent booster, and performance laundry fabric softener that will make your clothes oh-so-soft. They tackle stains and clean your clothes, all while delivering a lasting impression. Seriously, once you use Laundry Sauce detergent or boosters, you’ll never go back.

The naturally sourced ingredients come from sustainable farms, preserving their healthy qualities but also contributing to vulnerable communities to further support future generations. In other words, by using Laundry Sauce, you’re supporting some amazing communities.

Save big on a sustainable laundry option

The scents aren’t the only thing that’s fantastic about Laundry Sauce – the materials are highly desirable, too. They ditched the plastic containers and packed their products in recycled (but also premium) cardboard boxes that can be further recycled.

Moreover, they made Laundry Sauce five times more concentrated than liquid detergents to reduce packaging waste and fuel consumption during shipment.

If you’re interested, you can use promo code manual15% to save on your next Laundry Sauce order. You’ll save up to $40 when you use the promo code and subscribe to the Subscribe & Save purchase option, where you can customize your delivery frequency. You can choose to receive a bundle every one to six months, so you have direct control over how often you’re getting new products and how often you’re charged.

Remember, if Indonesian Patchouli is not your preferred scent, there are several to choose from. We highly recommend paying Laundry Sauce a visit to see if there’s a good scent for you.

Shop Now

Editors' Recommendations

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Save big on Canadian Down & Feather pillows this Presidents’ Day
Down Perfect Pillow on a white background.

This content was produced in partnership with Canadian Down & Feather Company.
This Presidents Day, Canadian Down & Feather Company has a huge sale on pillows that will appeal to every taste and budget. Whether you're looking for the most premium goose-down pillow or something a little more affordable, there are big discounts afoot with up to 25% off all pillows including some of the most popular items. To help you figure out what's best for you, read on while we take you through the highlights. The prices have been listed in CAD as exchange rates tend to fluctuate.
Gel Microfiber Down Alternative Pillow -- C$36, was C$45

Plush, but denser than down options, this pillow is excellent for those who need a solid mix of comfortable and supportive. It's softer than a feather pillow while still providing more stability than a down pillow. It's ideal for just about any sleeping position to boot. It features box edge construction, a 300 thread count exterior, and gel microfiber fill for the inside.

Read more
Sealy Mattress Sale: Save Big on Cocoon by Sealy Today
A couple sit on a sealy hybrid mattress in a bedroom.

Sealy's most recent line of mattresses and sleep products is called Cocoon by Sealy, and the lineup packs quite a bit of punch, just as you would expect from the iconic mattress brand. Sealy makes some of the best mattresses, and right now the company is hosting one of the best mattress sales we've seen in a while, making it a great time to upgrade to a new Cocoon by Sealy mattress to get the most out of your slumber. Both mattresses come with free shipping, a 10-year warranty, and a 100-night trial, because Sealy is so confident that you will love its mattresses so much that not only would you never dream of sending one back but you'll want to turn work from home into work from bed.
Sealy Mattress Sale: Best Deals Today

The Chill Memory Foam Mattress -- From $499, was from $769
The Chill Hybrid Mattress -- From $739, was from $1,139

Read more
Save Big With These Portable Air Conditioner Deals
Honeywell 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner on white background.

Summertime is here and you really need a new portable air conditioner. The absolute best way to cool down your home, we've spotted two great deals at Walmart right now that allow you to enjoy a cooler home for less. At the moment, the retailer has a JHS 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner for just $449 saving you $50 on the usual price or, alternatively, you can grab a Honeywell 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner for just $533, saving you nearly $100 on the regular price. Whatever you decide, you get the benefit of a far nicer living environment than ever before. While you can check out our 6 ways to cool down your home without air conditioning, we strongly recommend investing in a great air conditioner. Let's take a look at why they're both worth your time.
JHS 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner -- $449, was $500

Covering a maximum room size of 550 square feet, the JHS 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner is a pretty sweet deal for $449. It's a three-in-one unit so it offers cooling, fans, and dehumidifying for up to 63 pints per day. It's those kinds of features that stand out amongst the best air conditioners so there's something for every scenario here. The JHS 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner is ideal for both home offices or living rooms, or even your bedroom. With a sleep mode, you'll even be able to get a full night's rest while keeping cool, plus there are integrated side handles and caster wheels for moving it around your home. A flexible exhaust hose and window venting kit means it's quick and easy to set up, too. With electronic controls that offer an LED display, 3 speeds, and a programmable 24-hour timer, you'll always feel in control of the JHS 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner.

Read more