This Black Friday there are plenty of deals on all sorts of electronics but be sure to also check out all the best Black Friday streaming deals. We found Hulu to offer the best streaming deal so far. This Black Friday, Hulu is down to just $2 a month — that’s a 65% price cut — for 12 months. This $2-a-month deal is for the Hulu ad-supported tier and can be canceled at any time. You’ll definitely want the option to browse new and original content this winter.

Other streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon, Prime, Disney+, and Sling, are having their own holiday promotions but none beats this Hulu deal. While it does come with ads, you’ll be able to browse some of the most popular dramas and movies from Hulu’s extensive and continuously growing library. Check out FOX’s Bob’s Burger TV Show, fall in love with McDreamy in ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy TV show, or follow along a new horror-thriller from American Horror Story. You can re-watch classic comedy movies from this generation such as Superbad (2007) or new movies such as 4-time Academy Award winning Parasite (2019). Be sure to check out the best Hulu movies, Anime series, and as we update them with the best movies and shows to stream from Hulu. It’s a great streaming service for the entire family with great family-friendly movies and shows for kids to watch.

Hulu is a great streaming service option if you don’t have cable because the on-demand video service allows users to stream popular TV shows in the U.S. and Japan from multiple traditional networks. Additionally it’s available on a wide range of popular streaming devices including both Android and iOS devices, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

This offer is only for new and eligible subscribers so if you know anyone who has been on the fence about joining the popular streaming service, now is the best time for them to do so. After the year is up, the price reverts to its regular $6 per month. And if you want the full Hulu+ Live TV experience, with over 60 channels of live and on-demand content, you can try the package for $55 per month with the first week free. Hurry, because this offer is only available until Cyber Monday.

Editors' Recommendations