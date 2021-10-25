We’ve got all the best Black Friday deals now that the sale season is heating up and we thought we’d focus on some fantastic Black Friday Apple deals going on right now. Whether you’re looking for new AirPods or the latest iPad, there’s something on sale for you here. Read on while we guide you through it.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $119, was $159

Some of the best wireless headphones for running, the Apple AirPods are a great bet for anyone keen to enjoy their favorite sounds for less. They offer an easy setup with all your Apple devices plus convenient controls so you can easily double-tap to play or skip forward. Alongside that, there’s quick access to Siri plus they automatically switch on as and when you need them to. What more could you need?

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $160, was $199

If you want even more than what the standard Apple AirPods offer, you need the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. This way, you can enjoy all the benefits of wireless charging. All you need to do is place the charging case on a wireless charging pad rather than need to plug them in via a cable. There are all the usual benefits of AirPods here with up to five hours of juice on one charge increasing to 24 hours once you factor in the charging case. They’re stylish earbuds too which is sure to be convenient.

Apple AirPods Pro — $197, was $249

With a hefty discount on the Apple AirPods Pro, this is a great time to enjoy some of the best earbuds from Apple. These offer active noise cancellation ensuring you get immersive sound all the time, plus there’s a transparency mode for when you do need to listen into what’s going on around you. Alongside that, they have adaptive EQ that automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear, plus they’re sweat- and water-resistant too, proving ideal for those rainy runs. A wireless charging case adds to the convenience too.

Apple AirPods Max — $479, was $549

For full headphones, there’s always the Apple AirPods Max. These use Apple-designed dynamic drivers to provide high-fidelity audio. In addition, there’s spatial audio with dynamic head tracking so you get a theater-like experience so that it feels like the sound is surrounding you at all times. As well as that, there’s active noise cancellation plus the all-important transparency mode. They’re super comfy too thanks to a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions.

Apple iPad Air — $539, was $599

One of the best products for working from home, the Apple iPad Air is a great tablet. It has a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color support. It’s speedy too thanks to an A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. There’s also a 12MP back camera plus 7MP FaceTime HD front camera so it’s great for taking photos or partaking in video calls, plus there’s Touch ID support for security too. With up to 10 hours of battery life, it’s ideal for using all day long too. Support for the Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil (2nd generation) means it’s ideal for being more productive as well.

Apple iPad Pro — $749, was $799

The latest Apple iPad Pro is a true powerhouse of a tablet. It uses Apple’s M1 chip so it’s super speedy with whatever you throw at it. It also has a beautiful 11-inch Liquid Retina display that has ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support so it refreshes fast and looks gorgeous no matter what you’re doing with it. Elsewhere, it has a 12MP wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, plus lidar Scanner so it offers immersive AR too. All-day battery life and Face ID support further add to the plentiful supply of great features here.

MacBook Air — $929, was $999

The MacBook Air is a great laptop for almost everyone. It uses Apple’s M1 processor to ensure it’s super speedy no matter what you’re doing with it. Alongside that is 8GB of memory plus 256GB of SSD storage. We’re big fans of the MacBook Air’s 13.3-inch Retina display too which looks fantastic. Other neat features include a backlit keyboard, FaceTime HD camera plus Touch ID support, which will save you plenty of time entering your passwords. It’s a lightweight and stylish laptop that still packs a punch meaning it’s ideal for taking to work or school.

Apple iPad Pro — $999, was $1,099

If you want the ultimate Apple tablet, you need the iPad Pro 12.9-inch. It has Apple’s M1 processor to power everything possible meaning it’s effectively as competent as a high-end laptop. As well as that, it has a gorgeous 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color support so colors truly pop on screen. Other features include a 12MP wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and lidar Scanner for immersive AR. There’s also Center Stage support too so the iPad will follow you around while you take any video calls, improving the experience. Support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio makes this a great hybrid laptop/tablet-style experience too.

Apple MacBook Pro — $1,179, was $1,299

A truly powerful laptop, the Apple MacBook Pro uses the M1 chip to ensure it’s super speedy and able to get stuff done quickly. Impressively, it still promises up to 20 hours of battery life so it’s good to go for a super long time before you need to find a power source. In addition, there’s 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, plus a gorgeous 13-inch Retina display. A FaceTime HD camera makes video calls simple to do too. It’s a great laptop for both work and pleasure thanks to being so easy to use and being so portable.

