Watch Black Panther Online: Stream the Hit Movie Now

One of the best installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Black Panther — is available to stream online right now. If you’re keen to be gripped by the fantastic tale again or you’ve somehow never seen it before, it’s possible to watch Black Panther via Disney+. The 18th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the story looks at the rise of T’Challa as he’s crowned king of Wakanda following his father’s death and has to stand up against Killmonger who has different ideas about how to run the land. Here’s how to watch Black Panther online.

Directed By: Ryan Coogler

Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett

Runtime: 134 minutes

How to Watch Black Panther Online in the U.S.

Black Panther is available to stream via Disney+ along with all the other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Included in your usual Disney+ subscription, all you need to do is hit play.

Black Panther tells the story of T’Challa, aka Black Panther, who becomes the king of the African nation of Wakanda after his father’s death. Faced with the role of leading Wakanda, he’s challenged by his cousin, Killmonger, who plans to abandon the country’s isolationist policies and start a global revolution. There’s a lot more political intrigue here than some other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies but it’s a fascinating tale of different sides. Featuring an all-star cast including Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, Angel Bassett, and many more, it’s easily one of the best Marvel movies out there.

If you’re an active Disney+ subscriber, you can head to the app or website right now and watch Black Panther in seconds as part of your subscription plan. Alternatively, if you haven’t signed up to Disney+ yet, the Disney+ subscription will cost you $8 per month or $80 per year. A better deal is to upgrade to the Disney+ Bundle and get Disney+ along with ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) for just $14 per month. Combined, you should be set up with plenty of entertainment options here. However you sign up, Disney+ offers tremendous value for money giving you the full Marvel Cinematic Universe back catalog along with all things Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars too. Marvel fans in particular will want to check out Disney+ exclusive, Falcon and the Winter Soldier after they enjoy Black Panther.

