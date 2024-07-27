Olympian Gus Kenworthy adds mixologist to his resume and talks potential new book

Calling Gus Kenworthy a multihyphenate is a bit of an understatement. He’s a pro freestyle skier who has competed in three Olympics — including the 2014 games in Sochi, where he won a Silver medal. Since then, he’s become an actor, starring in American Horror Story: 1984 and landing roles in movies like 80 for Brady and Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead. Plus, with over 1.2 million followers on Instagram, he’s a bit of an influencer.

But now he’s adding even more projects to his already long list. He just partnered with the sustainable wine brand Nomadica to launch his own creation, a rosé yuzu spritz. The drink blends merlot, fresh yuzu juice, and Gamay with other ingredients to create a light spritz that Kenworthy calls “refreshing.”

On top of his partnership with Nomadica, Kenworthy is also auditing for more roles and is even working on a book. We were lucky enough to catch up with the busy star before he jetted off to Paris for the Olympics to discuss his career, his new drink, and the book he hopes will someday tell his life story.

A chat with Gus Kenworthy

TM: You’ve had quite the career. Can you tell me how you went from the Olympics to starring in American Horror Story to creating your own beverage?

GK: Well, my career hasn’t followed a trajectory that I necessarily expected (laughs). I’ve just been saying yes to opportunities as they come and making connections. But this actually isn’t my first time working on a drink. Years ago, I invested in a cannabis drink company called Cann, which is basically a microdose THC alternative to drinking that has really great elevated flavors. I became good friends with their CEO, and he’s the one who introduced me to Nomadica.

TM: What attracted you to the brand? I think Nomadica is still a pretty young brand that a lot of people might not know about yet.

GK: Yeah, the company was designed to bridge the gap between what the wine industry had been, which is kind of old and a little stuffy, and make it more youthful and relevant to a younger audience. I also love that all their packaging is more sustainable. Their wine comes in kegs and cans instead of glass bottles, which is way more environmentally friendly. It also helps keep the cost down, which makes it more accessible to consumers, which I love.

TM: I also noticed that the spritz is low ABV, is that the type of drink you normally like? I imagine with your history of being an athlete, you probably have stuck to low ABV drinks a lot throughout your life?

GK: Yeah, I wanted a drink that was more social and casual. It’s the kind of drink you’re sipping on while you’re chatting with friends. It’s not the kind of drink you’re getting blackout drunk on, and that was my intention. I wanted something with a great flavor that wouldn’t knock you off your ass.

TM: What’s next for you? So far, you’ve been an Olympian, an actor, and a mixologist. What’s the next project you want to dive into?

GK: I have a few projects in the works. I just switched management, which I’m pretty happy about. I’ve also been spending a lot of time writing. I’m currently working on a book, which I’m hoping will be a collection of essays. Other than that, I’m brainstorming ideas for some unscripted shows that I think could be fun. But you know, the entertainment industry is never a clear path, so I’m out there auditioning and trying to keep my hands in a bunch of baskets.

TM: You mentioned auditioning. Is continuing a path in film and television something that interests you?

GK: Yeah, it’s been my main focus lately, but it’s one of those things where you can’t really control it. Your team can submit you for roles, and you can do the auditions as they come, but at the end of the day, it’s someone else who chooses. And you know, there’s always Hollywood politics and all the other talented people auditioning, so it’s really a numbers game and a waiting game. In the meantime, I’m trying to keep busy with projects that I have more control over, like writing.

TM: When you say you’re working on a book, are you thinking of something like a memoir?

GK: It will be autobiographical, but the vibe I’m thinking of is sort of along the lines of David Sedaris. It’s a comedic approach to my life. It will be my life story, but not so formal.