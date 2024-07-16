 Skip to main content
Stop manually pruning your bushes with this Greenworks mini chainsaw deal

Greenworks 24v mini chainsaw Prime Day deal
Need to prune your bushes? Have a thick hedge you need to whack down? What about a tree you need to clip? Well, you can stop doing it manually and start working smarter, not harder. How? Thanks to an Amazon Prime Deal on the Greenworks 24-volt mini chainsaw. It’s a handheld device that allows you to quickly and effortlessly saw through wood, sticks and shrubbery. The deal is actually for a bundle that includes the handheld saw, a battery and a charger. It’s down 30% today to $112, which is $48 off the regular price of $160. Not too shabby. Buzz buzz.

Here’s why you should buy the Greenworks mini cordless hand chainsaw

Besides the fact that it’s badass, it will help you trim bushes, tree branches and other greenery around your home. If you’ve ever used a regular pair of clippers before, you already know they require quite a bit of elbow grease, especially for thicker branches. With this little guy, you can slice right through and be done with it in seconds instead of minutes or hours. Okay, maybe “hours” is exaggerating a little, but manually, it still takes a lot longer.

The bundle includes the 24-volt handsaw, a battery and a charger — everything you need to start clipping those bushes right out of the box. If six inches is a bit small for you, don’t fret. You can always upgrade to , but bear in mind that is a little more expensive.

Either way, with these Amazon Prime Day deals from Greenworks, you can have a trusty saw of the hand variety or a larger full-size variety to trim, clip, cut, whack, and do whatever else you need to do around the home. Where I live, the palm trees can be a real pain in the ass to clip, even on a ladder. This chainsaw will come in handy, and because I’m scared of heights, it will get me back down on the ground quicker than you can say, “Wham bam.”

This Amazon Prime Deal drops the price of the trusty little Greenworks handsaw to $112, saving you $48.

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
