Save Over $200 on This Robot Vacuum Today — Now $149 at Walmart

Black Friday is the best time of year to splurge on the luxury items you’ve always wanted but could never justify buying. Let us soothe your mind: A robot vacuum is a practical purchase in today’s smart world, and Black Friday deals like this one bring your out-of-reach items into a reasonable price range. This Anker Eufy RoboVac, for instance, is only $149 right now, $201 off its usual price of $350.

If you’re hesitant to move into the robot vacuum world (and the price hasn’t done it for you yet), let’s dispel some fears. A common complaint about robot vacuums is that they can get stuck in one area, just bumping around in a random path without really cleaning the whole house. This Eufy RoboVac is smarter than that, though. A path-tracking sensor built into the vacuum helps it fully clean areas rather than just rebounding off things in its way. You can even see a map of the areas it’s cleaned through the connected smartphone app.

The app has a ton of other features too. Say you’re at work, you forgot to start the vacuum in the morning, but you want it done before you get home. With the app, you can start the robot vacuum remotely from anywhere. You can tell it to clean one specific area in the house, or even manually control it. Have an area like a child’s nursery or the garage that you don’t want the robot to bother? You can set up Wi-Fi boundary strips the robot vacuum will never cross. Of course all these features are great, but how well does it actually clean? Rest assured that both hardwood floors and carpets will be thoroughly cleaned on the robot’s first pass. It has 2000Pa suction, which Anker claims can pick a AA battery up off the floor. Dust and hair don’t stand a chance.

If there’s ever been a time to buy a robot vacuum, it’s during these early Black Friday deals. Take advantage of this amazing offer on the Anker Eufy RoboVac for only $149 — that’s $201 off it’s regular $350 price — at Walmart before its gone.

