 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Ready to propose? Black Friday engagement ring deals are here

Briley Kenney
By
engagement-ring-on-hand-by-alekon-pictures-from unsplash
Unsplash

There are few experiences more stressful than when you’re planning to propose to that special someone. Even if you know what they’re going to answer before you ask, you’ll feel a bit of anxiety. Namely, there’s a feeling that you need to get it all right — get it perfect. A key element of making that happen is the engagement ring you choose. It’s no secret that engagement rings can be pricey and come in a wide variety of styles and price points. If it’s about that time, you’re in luck because Kay Jewelers has already started their Black Friday engagement ring deals. We recommend heading to Kay to check the deals out yourself, but we’ve also called out a few of our favorites below.

What to shop in the Kay engagement ring Black Friday deals

Before you can even begin planning what to wear to your wedding, you’ll need to pop the question. Before you can pop the question, you’ll need a worthy engagement ring to give to your partner. But where do you start? Pro Tip: If you haven’t already, take your partner out shopping and hit a jewelry store at some point to get an idea of what kinds of pieces they like.

Recommended Videos

But also, the current Kay engagement ring sale and Black Friday deals are some of the best places to start. You’ll find a huge selection available, including round, princess, solitaire, pear, emerald, and various cuts and designs. If you’re going with a grand gesture, this with 1-3/4 carat lab-created diamonds is 30% off — down to $4,060 from $5,800.

Related

If you’d rather go for modest yet still gorgeous, this stunning with a round cut and white gold ring is just phenomenal. It also comes with a hefty $400 discount, down to $1,050 from $1,500.

Would you like something a little more unique? Give the a try, down to $2,400 instead of its usual $3,900. It features a beautiful 1/2 carat round First Light diamond with Fire Prism technology — designed to create “infinite flashes” for more sparkle. The center diamond is also laser-inscribed with a serial number for authenticity and peace of mind.

There is a solid mix of both genuine diamonds and lab-created diamonds, based on your budget and what you’re looking for. But as we previously recommended, you’ll want to browse and see what you can find. There’s a good chance your partner may prefer something that we didn’t share here. As these are Black Friday deals, you’ll want to make a move soon because they’ll be gone before you know it.

Editors' Recommendations

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Samsung’s Frame TV Just Got a HUGE Price Cut for Black Friday
The Samsung Frame TV showing a drawing of the Golden Gate Bridge.

If a new TV is on your shopping list this week, make sure you check out Samsung Frame TV Black Friday deals. Samsung is discounting every size of its Frame TVs. For instance, this 55-inch Frame TV is only $1,400, $100 off its original price of $1,500. There are a half-dozen other sizes to choose from as well, and they all have crazy discounts. It's one of the best Black Friday TV deals we've seen so far.
Buy Now

Today's Best Samsung Frame TV Black Friday Deal

Read more
Disney+ Black Friday Deal 2021: Is There an Official Special Offer?
Close-up of a hand holding a remote navigating to Disney Plus on a TV .

Black Friday deals are here and I bet you're wondering what kind of amazing offers Disney+ has during this exciting sales season, right? Well, it doesn't. We'll cut to the chase. There's no specific special offer or Disney+ Black Friday deal going on, but that doesn't mean it's not worth checking out. Much like how a Disney+ free trial is tough to come by after Disney suspended them following a successful launch period, there's no Black Friday deal. The only way to watch Disney+ is to sign up for one month for $8 or commit to a longer subscription. That might not be as good as a special Black Friday deal but we're here to explain why it's still fantastic value and well worth checking out.

Disney+ feels like the home of everything because it sort of is. It's the home of Disney, of course. That means you get access to lots of great movies and shows. We're talking about everything you've ever enjoyed as a kid like Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and more recent fare such as Toy Story 4 and Coco. That's because it's also the home of Pixar as you'd expect. There are plenty of cartoons and other shows too. Plus, the latest movies like Cruella and Luca.

Read more
Beat the 2022 Price Hikes with AJ Madison’s Black Friday Sales and In-Stock Guarantee
LG Refrigerator with InstaView Window.

The microchip shortage is affecting so many different industries, from automotive to consumer electronics and beyond. But it's not the only shortage we're experiencing right now, and it's certainly not the only supply chain issue -- many of which are sure to get worse as we near the holidays and the end of the year. That's why many retailers are offering deals earlier than ever this year, with some added benefits for shopping early. There's no guarantee stock will be available later, especially for items that are high in demand, such as modern appliances. Even if you find an awesome deal, the items -- or appliances -- may not even be available to ship. That's why something like AJ Madison's in-stock guarantee is a huge deal. Even better, it's hosting a series of Black Friday deals right now, dropping up to 24% off new appliances from makers like LG, Samsung, and more.

If you want to shop that sale, which even includes appliances outfitted with smart technology, you can always do so, below. There's a lot to sift through, at least until the inventory starts to run low. Many of them come in collections, or packages, with multiple appliances so you can upgrade your entire kitchen. Now is the perfect time to shop too, not just because of the deals, but also because, in 2022, the prices of these appliances are going to increase. If you've been looking to upgrade, don't miss out on this opportunity. To make things a little easier, we browsed the sale to find some of the best and most exciting appliance deals. Keep reading to see what's available!

Read more