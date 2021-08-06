  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Save $100 Off a Dyson Cordless Vacuum Right Here

By
Dyson V8 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum freestanding on white background.

Cleaning is no joke. When it’s time to clean, who wants to mess around with pesky corded vacuums that keep getting tangled up on furniture and more? You could opt for a Roomba robot vacuum to save some time, but you’ll still need something to clean the corners and under spaces your little robot companion can’t reach.

Enter cordless vacuums, much like the Dyson V8 Motorhead that Newegg has on sale, right now, for $100 off. You can grab it for $280 with free shipping, directly from Dyson. It’s cord-free, hassle-free, and offers powerful suction, for an affordable price. Bye-bye dust bunnies.

One of the best features of the Dyson V8 Motorhead cordless vacuum is that it’s not just a freestanding unit but it also transforms into a handheld system. That allows you to get underneath furniture, into nooks and crannies, and even clean carpeted or dirty staircases. The model was engineered specifically for homes with hard floors and carpets and can collect all the hair and nasties hidden below the surface. You could even take the handheld unit outside to clean your car mats.

With a single charge, it offers up to 40 minutes of suction time, in either the regular or handheld modes. What’s more, it’s totally cordless and hassle-free. HEPA filtration built into the unit ensures that allergens, dust, and other particles are safely contaminated. The bin is easy to empty, and you don’t have to touch anything collected within. Just press a quick-release button and it dumps out, presumably into a trash can or receptacle. The vacuum also comes with a docking station that is used to both recharge the battery and mount the unit — offering a place to store the vacuum when you’re not cleaning.

Normally $380, Newegg has scraped $100 off the price, and you can grab it for $280 with free shipping. That’s an awesome deal considering it’s convenient, powerful, and has multiple configurations. Cleaning your home will never be the same again.

More Vacuum Deals Available Now

Need something a little more powerful? Want to see what other brands are on sale? We scooped up all of the best vacuum deals available now. You can check those out below.

Dirt Devil 3-in-1 Hand and Stick Vacuum

$24 $25
This corded stick vac utilizes a 1.25-amp motor that delivers enough suction power for everyday dust and dirt jobs and weighs in at just 4 pounds.
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon

Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Lightweight Stick Vacuum

$30 $34
If you can’t decide whether you need a handheld canister vacuum or a full-sized upright, then enjoy the best of both worlds with the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 stick vacuum.
Buy at Amazon

Black & Decker Ultra Upright Vacuum Cleaner

$29 $34
Unlike traditional vacuums that usually require two separate motors to accommodate swivel functionality, this Black & Decker uses a patented Airswivel Technology which only needs one motor.
Buy at Kohl's

Bissell Zing Canister Bagless Vacuum

$44 $60
The Bissell Zing is a great bagless alternative to full-size uprights, especially for smaller areas or anywhere you have to move the canister vacuum around a lot.
Buy at Amazon

Armor All Wet/Dry Vacuum

$52 $72
This Armor All wet-dry vac is especially useful for getting dirt out of your car given its small size, suction power, and maneuverability.
Buy at Amazon

ionVac Robot Vacuum

$98 $180
Sweep your floor clean with the powerful suction of this Robot vacuum. You can use voice command to control and quietly clean surfaces with this smart vacuum.
Buy at Walmart

Forget Starbucks: Brew Coffee in Your Dorm Room With This Keurig — Now on Sale

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker being filled with water and mugs nearby.

Best Buy is Practically Giving Away This Dorm Room-Friendly Mini Fridge

Frigidaire 4.5 cu ft mini fridge front view and open with food samples.

The 20 Best Netflix Movies to Stream Right Now

best netflix movies ferris

Rock’s Greta Van Fleet Is Not Looking to the Past

greta van fleet feature

Nectar is Practically Giving Away Mattresses in its Back-to-School Sale

nectar presidents day mattress sale 2021 bedroom set

UFC 265 Fight Card: Who’s Entering the Octagon Tomorrow?

ufc 265 lewis vs gane fight card

The 17 Best Nerf Guns for Adults Looking to Unleash Their Inner Child This Summer

The 21 Best Subscription Boxes for Men in 2021

This Portable Air Conditioner Is $100 off and Will Cool Your Whole House

GE portable AC installed in window.

The 10 Best Superhero Movies Of All Time

Best Superhero Movies Of All Time

This Bespoke Furniture Brand Makes Sofa, Bed, and Rug Customization a Snap

A home office with an incredible view.

6 Underrated Netflix Movies You Might Have Missed

best underrated netflix movies captainfantastic

The 10 Best Comedy Movies To Stream on Netflix Right Now

best comedy movies on netflix superbad