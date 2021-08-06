Save $100 Off a Dyson Cordless Vacuum Right Here

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Cleaning is no joke. When it’s time to clean, who wants to mess around with pesky corded vacuums that keep getting tangled up on furniture and more? You could opt for a Roomba robot vacuum to save some time, but you’ll still need something to clean the corners and under spaces your little robot companion can’t reach.

Enter cordless vacuums, much like the Dyson V8 Motorhead that Newegg has on sale, right now, for $100 off. You can grab it for $280 with free shipping, directly from Dyson. It’s cord-free, hassle-free, and offers powerful suction, for an affordable price. Bye-bye dust bunnies.

One of the best features of the Dyson V8 Motorhead cordless vacuum is that it’s not just a freestanding unit but it also transforms into a handheld system. That allows you to get underneath furniture, into nooks and crannies, and even clean carpeted or dirty staircases. The model was engineered specifically for homes with hard floors and carpets and can collect all the hair and nasties hidden below the surface. You could even take the handheld unit outside to clean your car mats.

With a single charge, it offers up to 40 minutes of suction time, in either the regular or handheld modes. What’s more, it’s totally cordless and hassle-free. HEPA filtration built into the unit ensures that allergens, dust, and other particles are safely contaminated. The bin is easy to empty, and you don’t have to touch anything collected within. Just press a quick-release button and it dumps out, presumably into a trash can or receptacle. The vacuum also comes with a docking station that is used to both recharge the battery and mount the unit — offering a place to store the vacuum when you’re not cleaning.

Normally $380, Newegg has scraped $100 off the price, and you can grab it for $280 with free shipping. That’s an awesome deal considering it’s convenient, powerful, and has multiple configurations. Cleaning your home will never be the same again.

