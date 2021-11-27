The streaming service that brings us so many epic movie sagas and a barrage of brand new, original series is ever-growing in its popularity. Since its launch in late 2019, Disney+ exploded into many avid movie fans’ streaming service priorities. The Disney+ free trial that they offered upon release helped to get it off the ground, but then it was to infinity and beyond from there with all of the endless content this streaming service has to offer. At a regularly low price of $8 a month, Disney+ is already a fierce competitor for your subscription needs.

With all of the great deals on household appliances, electronics, and items of leisure, it’s no surprise that streaming services got on the discount wagon for the season of sales. Getting to the numbers and deals aspects, Disney+ isn’t currently offering any seasonal discounts. That doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of the already existing savings though. By paying for a full year for just $80, that will save you up to $16 a year for all that endless content right at your fingertips. There is also an awesome Disney+ bundle deal that is even better during the sales season.

Looking to catch up on all things Marvel? There’s absolutely no better place than Disney+ for everything to complete your knowledge of the existing, on-screen Marvel canon. Successfully kicking off their universe expansion with shows like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Marvel Legends, Disney has gone on to more recent and even more successful shows like Loki, Marvel’s What If…?, and the upcoming release of Hawkeye with multitudes more already wrapping up filming. Besides that, Disney+ is currently offering every Star Wars movie as well as the successful The Mandalorian series which has also broken off into the upcoming The Book of Boba Fett spinoff we can all look forward to. The Disney Vault is also wide open, offering classic Disney movies you may have forgotten that even existed, opening a chasm of euphoric nostalgia triggered by some of the best Disney movies of all time.

Editors' Recommendations