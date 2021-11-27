  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Is There a Disney+ Cyber Monday Deal in 2021?

Connor Sheppard
By

The streaming service that brings us so many epic movie sagas and a barrage of brand new, original series is ever-growing in its popularity. Since its launch in late 2019, Disney+ exploded into many avid movie fans’ streaming service priorities. The Disney+ free trial that they offered upon release helped to get it off the ground, but then it was to infinity and beyond from there with all of the endless content this streaming service has to offer. At a regularly low price of $8 a month, Disney+ is already a fierce competitor for your subscription needs.

With all of the great deals on household appliances, electronics, and items of leisure, it’s no surprise that streaming services got on the discount wagon for the season of sales. Getting to the numbers and deals aspects, Disney+ isn’t currently offering any seasonal discounts. That doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of the already existing savings though. By paying for a full year for just $80, that will save you up to $16 a year for all that endless content right at your fingertips. There is also an awesome Disney+ bundle deal that is even better during the sales season.

Looking to catch up on all things Marvel? There’s absolutely no better place than Disney+ for everything to complete your knowledge of the existing, on-screen Marvel canon. Successfully kicking off their universe expansion with shows like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Marvel Legends, Disney has gone on to more recent and even more successful shows like Loki, Marvel’s What If…?, and the upcoming release of Hawkeye with multitudes more already wrapping up filming. Besides that, Disney+ is currently offering every Star Wars movie as well as the successful The Mandalorian series which has also broken off into the upcoming The Book of Boba Fett spinoff we can all look forward to. The Disney Vault is also wide open, offering classic Disney movies you may have forgotten that even existed, opening a chasm of euphoric nostalgia triggered by some of the best Disney movies of all time.

Editors' Recommendations

Don’t Miss This KitchenAid Mixer Black Friday Deal — Save $250

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer on kitchen counter.

The Best Treadmill Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Today — From $250

A man running on a NordicTrack Commercial 2950 Treadmill.

Black Friday Watch Deals Have Started — What to Buy Today

Citizen Promaster MX watch on the road and traveling.

The Only Weber Grill Black Friday Deal Worth Shopping Is This One

Young man grilling on patio with friends during a party.

This Is the Only Black Friday Juicer Deal You Need

Bella - High Power Juice Extractor

No Need to Browse Black Friday Tool Deals — This Bundle Has It All

HART 20-Volt Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit

Walmart Is Having a Huge Black Friday Generator Sale — What to Buy

Champion Power Equipment 4250-Watt Inverter Generator in use with people playing games.

Hurry — These Roomba Black Friday Deals Won’t Last Long

iRobot Roomba i7+ navigation and mapping

Apple Laptop Black Friday Deals Just Landed — Here Are the Best

WoodWe Macbook and Device Covers

Mini Fridge Black Friday Deals Have Landed — From $50

best mini fridge black friday deals

Cyber Monday Mattress Deals and Sales Have Started — Shop NOW

Saatva Classic Mattress in a room.

Best Black Friday Dumbbell Deals You Can Shop Today

A woman lifting Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells with a Bowflex stand nearby.

The 18 Best Puffer Jackets for Men This Winter

A hiker in puffer jacket taking a picture of the mountain view.