Looking for a new laptop that can keep up with working on the fly or consuming content on the couch? Dell is currently offering $250 off the Dell XPS 13 laptop, marking it down from $950 to a sale price of $700. Dell is also offering free next-day delivery for this all-purpose laptop, and with early Black Friday sales going on right now, it’s likely inventory on this deal will clear out soon. You’ll need to click over to Dell quickly to grab a new Dell XPS 13 for your briefcase.

Sometimes it seems modern technology has been compartmentalized into fine points — the right laptop for a gamer is too tailored for a photographer; the right tablet for a child isn’t powerful enough for a student. Dell has painted an amazingly broad stroke with the XPS 13, creating a portable computing experience meant for everybody. The Dell XPS 13 features a sharp 13.3-inch screen that can blast through your weekend movie watching, and is backed with the graphics and processing power to brainstorm ideas and create content at just about any level.

But the Dell XPS 13 has a practical side as well. A revolutionary webcam with noise-reduction technology improves video quality in all lighting conditions, keeping you seen in your hangouts with colleagues and family. Voice activation responds to your voice from up to 14 feet away, and Dell Mobile Connect allows for connectivity among your other devices, creating an immersive and integrated computing experience and workflow. The Dell XPS 13 offers a light body and clean, minimal design, making it a great addition to anybody’s computing arsenal.

You can currently grab a Dell XPS 13 on sale at Dell for $700, a savings of $250 off its regular price of $950. It’ll fit nicely into any work bag or briefcase, and if you’re looking for one of those as well, we’ve tracked down what we feel are the best laptop bags for men. Head over to Dell to make a new XPS 13 laptop yours while this sale lasts.

