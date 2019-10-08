Seriously Cool Desk Toys for the Kid in All of Us

Forget fidget spinners — these seriously cool desktop toys can keep you entertained for hours and you’ll still look (mostly) like an adult playing with them. Just don’t forget that you’re actually supposed to be working.

For the Builder

What’s better than using your imagination to build cool things? Basically, nothing. Relive your childhood building block days with a decidedly grown-up toy. The Cosmos Satellite Kinetic Desk Toy from Huzi Design is a beautifully constructed, five-piece wooden puzzle that can be assembled in a variety of ways to create your own custom toy satellite.

For the Car Enthusiast

You loved playing with Micro Machines and Matchbox Cars as a kid. As an adult, you take great care to keep your ride looking fresh. So why not take that passion to your break time with a wooden toy car from Candylab Toys? Bring out your inner child as you vroom-vroom the cars across your desk. With everything from a race car to a police cruiser (perfect for those high-speed chases), these high-end, solid wood cars with real rubber wheels can keep you endlessly entertained (provided you get your work done first).

For the Clock-Watcher

If you’re going to mindlessly watch the minutes tick by while at your desk, you might as well have something really cool to stare at. The Magnetic Sand Hourglass from UncommonGoods is mesmerizing. The magnetized ferrous sand creates a round, spiky pile in the bottom of the glass rather than your typical, boring, even sand pile in a standard hourglass. Bonus: Use your own magnets along the side of the glass to pull the sand out into creative shapes.

For the Old Schooler

Nothing beats the classics, and no desktop toy is more classic than Newton’s Cradle. See his Third Law in action and relax to the soothing sound of the metal balls clanking together. There are countless versions of Newton’s Cradle available online, but we are really digging the simple wooden frame of this one from Arbor Scientific.

For the Scientist

If you’re the seriously geeky type, get yourself a Euler’s Disk. How does it work? We have no idea, but inventor Joseph Bendik ensures it is educational and it’s been the subject of a number of scientific papers. But you don’t have to worry yourself with all of that, just set it spinning and enjoy the soothing sound and mesmerizing color display.

For the Puzzler

If you love wrapping your head around a brain teaser, Venn Puzzle from Craighill is for you. Made from stainless steel, the puzzle consists of three identical pieces that fit together to form a perfect sphere. Don’t get too confidant, it’s trickier than you would think to complete this challenge. Bonus: at nearly 2 pounds, once you put it together, Venn Puzzle becomes a stylish paperweight for your desk.

For the Athlete

Is work getting in the way of your time on the court? Bring the hoop to your desk with this Desktop Basketball game from New Entertainment. The vintage-style court comes with two miniature wooden basketballs and a built-in ball launcher so every score is a three-pointer. Who’s the king now, James?

For the Gamer

With 200 built-in video games, the My Retro Arcade Machine is sure to be a welcome distraction from whatever it is you’re actually supposed to be doing. Just be sure to turn the sound off so your boss doesn’t catch on.

Editors' Recommendations