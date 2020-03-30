  1. Culture

Continental Place Brings Cabin Life to the City

By

We all dream of a cabin in the woods we can escape to when city life gets to be too much. But what if your ideal escape is leaving the mountains to go into the city? For the team at Hoedemaker Pfeiffer, this meant creating a rustic retreat in the heart of Seattle.

Hoedemaker Pfeiffer

Continental Place is not your typical condo in the city. Looking out of the massive windows, you are treated to views of the water and the Olympic mountains as well as a stunning view of the Space Needle. Turn your back on the windows and you’ll quickly forget this is an urban pied a terre. The chic mountain cabin style may seem out of place in the middle of a metropolitan area, but it was the right choice for the bachelor owner. Being based in Alaska, the style of Continental Place gives him a feeling of home when he’s down in Washington.

Rustic mountain style is all about textures, creating a feeling of warmth and comfort by layering different materials. In order to achieve this, the folks at Hoedemaker Pfeiffer stripped the original condo down to the bare bones, opening up the home to create an easy flow through the space.

1 of 8
continental place hoedemaker pfeiffer seattle condo
Hoedemaker Pfeiffer
Continental Place
Hoedemaker Pfeiffer
continental place hoedemaker pfeiffer seattle condo
Hoedemaker Pfeiffer
continental place hoedemaker pfeiffer seattle condo
Hoedemaker Pfeiffer
continental place hoedemaker pfeiffer seattle condo
Hoedemaker Pfeiffer
continental place hoedemaker pfeiffer seattle condo
Hoedemaker Pfeiffer
Continental Place
Hoedemaker Pfeiffer
continental place hoedemaker pfeiffer seattle condo
Hoedemaker Pfeiffer

Once the existing walls were removed, the architects and designers got to work creating a home that was flexible for entertaining while maintaining an elevated, masculine look. Dark wood flooring is balanced by light walls and high ceilings. To create a feeling of intimacy in the den, a lower ceiling panel clad in wood was added.

Off of the sitting area, the kitchen was designed with an eclectic vibe of sophisticated urban style and touches of rustic cabin. Mahogany cabinetry meets gray, concrete-inspired countertops, and another lower ceiling clad in reclaimed wood brings all of the disparate elements together in a sleek design.

Hoedemaker Pfeiffer

With high ceilings and large windows, Continental Place doesn’t just have great views. The entire space is flooded with natural light, creating a bright and inviting home that is balanced by the many dark finishes.

Keeping in mind this is a bachelor pad, the furnishings throughout Continental Place have a decidedly masculine feel. Leather and wood blend with rusty reds, charcoal grays, and sunset oranges that feel right at place in a cigar lounge. With a hint of Native American-inspired patterns on the throw pillows and area rugs, the home is a true reflection of unique Northwest style.

