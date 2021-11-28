We’ve been keeping an eye on this Bose QuietComfort 45 Cyber Monday Deal, and we think it’s finally time to buy. This is the lowest price we’ve seen yet. Right now, pick up a pair of these fantastic headphones for just $279 at Staples, a savings of $50 off the usual price. This is one of the best Cyber Monday deals so far, and these headphones are noise-canceling and amazingly light. Jump on this Bose QuietComfort 45 Cyber Monday Deal before these incredible headphones sell out.

If you’re still not sold, keep reading to get the specifics on the Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones and find out why we think this Cyber Monday Deal is a literal steal.

Today’s Best Bose QuietComfort 45 Cyber Monday Deal



Why Buy:

Provide deep, clear sound in a lightweight and durable frame

Wireless design is perfect for home, office, or gym use

Bluetooth 5.1 for optimal connection

Bose Music app allows for personalized settings and keeps headphones up to date

The QuietComfort 45 are the OG in the Bose line of headphones. The company calls these headphones “an icon reborn,” and the proof is in the product. These noise-canceling headphones produce the true quiet you need to hear every guitar strum, drum crash, and high notes of your favorite music in ear-rocking high fidelity. The secret to Bose’s acoustic noise-canceling technology is the tiny microphones hidden inside the earcups. These microphones continuously measure, compare, and react to outside noise and then cancel that noise with the opposite signal. Just use the button on the left earcup to choose “Quiet Mode” for full noise cancellation, or “Aware Mode” to let in some of your surroundings. Best of all, the Bose stellar noise-canceling design also means you can’t hear the world outside your headphones and the world can’t hear what you’re listening to.

Even though the sound will rock your world, the heaviness of the Bose QuietComfort 45 won’t drag you down. Unlike other headphones that get heavier with extended wear, Bose chose materials such as synthetic leather and glass-filled nylon to provide next-level comfort and durability.

The Bluetooth 5.1 maintains a constantly strong connection to your device so no interruptions of your favorite music, favorite new podcast, or audiobook, and the headphones provide 24 hours of listening time per full charge via the included USB Type-C cable. If you’re in a rush and the headphones are dead, one 15-minute charge provides 2.5 hours of playtime, or you can just plug in the included audio cable and go wired like it’s 2005.

These Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are a smart choice, but don’t just take our word for it — this headset garnered an 8 out of 10 rating from The Sound Guys and CNET called the QuietComfort 45 “some serious noise-canceling” headphones. Grabbing these headphones for just $279 right now is starting to look like a smart move.

Should You Shop This Bose QuietComfort 45 Cyber Monday Deal Today or Wait Until Tomorrow?

We don’t typically press the issue of purchasing and don’t like to claim that the sky is falling, but it’s absolutely in your best interest to buy now. A recent report from Adobe Analytics shows that out-of-stock alerts on websites are up 124% compared to pre-pandemic. The number is climbing and doesn’t account for the past few weeks of sales. We don’t think you’re going to find a better Bose QuietComfort 45 Cyber Monday deal than this one, but if you do, you’re both patient and wise.

Normally priced at $329, the Bose QuietComfort 45 is down to just $279 at Staples, working out to a savings of $50, or 15% off the usual price. Our advice is to snatch these up before everyone else. If luck is on your side, and you do score a better Bose QuietComfort 45 Cyber Monday deal tomorrow, you can always take advantage of that and cancel this order. The trick to getting the best possible deal is to play the retailers against each other — use return windows to your advantage.

