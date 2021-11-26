This is Hands-Down the Best Telescope Black Friday Deal

Looking for a window to the stars? This Celestron Telescope Black Friday Deal is one of the best Black Friday Walmart deals on our whole site. Walmart has hugely discounted this one-of-a-kind Telescope by $52, dropping the price from $130 all the way down to $78. Walmart only sectioned off a portion of its stock for this sale, so acting fast would be beneficial.

In fact, many Black Friday deals have been selling out so fast that there’s an extremely good chance this discount won’t even last until the end of the day. So what are you waiting for? Read on to find out more about this incredible Celestron Telescope Black Friday deal and shop now!

The Best Black Friday Telescope Deal

Why Buy:

Ideal telescope for beginners

Smartphone adapter

Bluetooth remote

Accessories like tripod included

Trusted brand

Not only is this telescope high-quality and easy to use, but Celestron has also been a trusted and well-reviewed telescope brand since its arrival in 1960. Designed as a telescope to be accessible to beginners, the AstroMaster is equipped with a red dot finder to center an object directly in the middle, resulting in some great pictures sent directly to your smartphone. Including two separate lenses that help the user vary between low and high powered views.

The full specifications include a 70mm refractor telescope with coated glass optics that delivers stunning views of nearby planets and moons. It also includes a 20mm (low power) and 10mm (high power) eyepiece, erect image diagonal, and StarPointer red-dot finderscope for ease of focus. For the balance and outer features, it includes a sturdy full-height steel tripod with accessory tray, a manual alt-azimuth mount with pan handle to ease movement, and works great during the day as a spotting scope. Your purchase will include a free download of Celestron Starry Night astronomy software to guide you along with the names of the constellations and stars. All of this is covered by Celestron’s two-year warranty with customer service.

Normally, you’d be paying $130 for the latest Celestron AstroMaster Telescope, but thanks to a crazy Black Friday deal, they’ve knocked $52 off the price. That means you can grab it right now for $78 and have it delivered to your doorstep within the next couple of days. If you’re interested, act soon — we’re already seeing some waiting times on Walmart’s site, and it looks like this deal is in high demand!

Should You Shop This Celestron Telescope Black Friday Deal or Wait Until Cyber Monday?

Wondering if you can wait for the deals to get better? Maybe there will be better options upcoming. The keyword there is “maybe.” In the past, deals like this have all but disappeared from sight with all those stargazers watching closer than ever for a great way to start seeing the sky in a new way. If you’d like a recommendation, we would say to go for it as soon as possible.

Still not sure? If you’re looking to enhance your life with a constant reminder of how big the universe truly is, you won’t want to miss out on this limited offer. You can, of course, always cancel the order or return the item if you find it cheaper on Cyber Monday with delivery in time for the holidays. If you ask us, we don’t think those odds look very good this year.

