Massage chairs are always tempting, beckoning you to sit and gradually sink into them for soothing muscle relief. Any time of the year is a good time to shop for them, but massage chair Black Friday deals can tempt your budget as well as your tired body. We found the following massage chairs and massage cushions that will make you never want to leave.

HoMedics Thera-P Seat Cushion Massager — <strong>$55,</strong> was $90

Best Choice Products Executive Swivel Glider Massage Recliner Chair — $450, was $600

Full Body Electric Zero Gravity Shiatsu Massage Chair — $859, was $1,199

Real Relax 2021 Newest Massage Chair $999, was $1,299

UGears Full Body Shiatsu Massage Chair — $1,770, was $2,000

HoMedics Thera-P Seat Cushion Massager — $55, was $90



Why Buy:

Inexpensive because there’s no chair there — but you can use it with any chair

Portability — Its compact size and light weight give you the option of finding muscle relief when traveling

Shiatsu massage for your back combined with relaxing heat target your most vulnerable muscle group

Versatility — Separate programs for upper back, lower back, and full back massage let you target when you need to or go for an overall treatment when you just want to relax at the end of the day.

This first product in our list of massage chair Black Friday deals isn’t a chair at all, but in some ways, it’s even better because you can use it with your favorite chair at home. The HoMedics Thera P Seat Cushion Massager is light enough that you can take it with you when you travel so you can find a favorite chair anywhere you go. The seat cushion uses an integrated strap system to secure it to most chairs and you can adjust the heat, vibrations, and massage zones with the included corded remote control. We included the HoMedics Thera P Seat Cushion Massager as an inexpensive alternative to full massage chairs that has the added advantage of portability.

Best Choice Products Executive Swivel Glider Massage Recliner Chair — $450, was $600

Why Buy:

Economical cost — This massage chair has a relatively low price tag for a full-body massager integrated with a comfortable recliner

Easy operation — Use the attached remote to select specific areas of your body for heat and vibration from your shoulders and upper back to your calves

Flexibility and mobility – Swivel 360 degrees in addition to reclining for various activities while you relax

Convenience – Two cup holders plus separate pockets for the remote and your books and magazines means everything has its own, easy-to-find place

Have your massage the way you want it with the Best Choice Products Executive Swivel Glider Mass Recliner. You can recline at your preferred angle and swivel 360 degrees to reach your most comfortable position. Once you’re in place, reach for the corded remote in its convenient storage pocket to select the desired body zone, heat, and vibration settings and let the chair do the work. You won’t dehydrate with drinks in each of the two cup holders and if you choose to read, there’s a convenient magazine and book pocket in easy reach on the right side of the chair. Plush padding in the chair adds to your comfort and easy-to-clean faux leather upholstery has a classic look. All this for a low price is might tempting indeed.

Full Body Electric Zero Gravity Shiatsu Massage Chair — $859, was $1,199

Why Buy:

Zero gravity body positioning removes physical strain while the chair massages you.

Diverse technologies — take advantage of back and waist heating, foot and roller massage, with adjustable roller tension and airbag strength and speed.

Listen while you relax with integrated Bluetooth audio to pair with your smartphone or tablet.

Simple repositioning — two wheels make it easy to adjust or completely change the chair’s position.

You may find that even without power the Full Body Electric Zero Gravity Shiatsu Massage Chair is your favorite everyday seating. When you get down to the business of relaxing, however, sit in the chair and press a button for the chair to automatically move to a “zero-gravity” position to relieve physical stress. Once you’re in the position you can use the included corded remote to adjust the chair’s custom message methods. Try the back and waist heating, neck massage, foot rolling massage, and select your preferred massage heat and vibration settings as well as the targeted body parts. You can pair the chair with your smartphone or tablet to play your favorite music while you relax into the comprehensive massage technology.

Real Relax 2021 Newest Massage Chair — $999, was $1,299

Why Buy:

Comprehensive massage technology — This latest edition has eight neck and back rollers, 50 strategically located airbags, back heating, foot rolling, and single-button zero gravity activation.

Sensory immersion — Bluetooth audio and color LED lights help you fully engage in the relaxing massage experience.

Full customization — A single remote control adjusts the full complement of massage settings.

Heavy capacity — Unlike more limited designs, this chair is rated for users up to 400 pounds.

The Real Relax 2021 Newest Massage Chair is the newest version of this full massage system. When you place your sore, worn-out body in the chair, push the zero-gravity button to let the chair find the natural balance for the least strain on your muscles. Use the custom remote to adjust an impressive array of eight neck and back rollers, 50 airbags, waist and back heating, and specialized foot rollers. You can add light and sound to the overall effect with Bluetooth audio and LED lighting that changes with six selectable auto modes. You can make custom adjustments to your positioning, select rollers and airbags, and set the speed and strength of the Shiatsu massage. This chair accommodates users to just over 6 feet tall and up to 400 pounds.

UGears Full Body Shiatsu Massage Chair — $1,770, was $2,000

Why Buy:

An ultimate experience — kitchen sink metaphors won’t cover the massage technologies built into this chair. From Thai stretching, 3D Robot Hands, Zero Gravity, to Auto Body Detection, UGear’s Full Body Massage Chair has even more tools and techniques to relieve stress and relax your muscles.

Advanced audio support includes surround-sound speakers on either side of your head for even greater sensory immersion.

Self-scanning personalization — the UGears automatically adjusts the major massage points and range by detecting your height and body shape.

Space-saving design — you can place this chair within 2 inches from the wall and its automatic self-positioning provides the full experience without dominating your room.

If you would rather not have to configure your massage chair settings but just defocus and relax, you should consider the UGears Full Body Shiatsu Massage Chair. This chair uses Auto Body Detection technology to assess your height and body shape. With that information, the chair moves and adjusts the massage points for the most effective positions for your body. Various massage technologies integrated into the chair include Thai Stretching Massage, Full Body Air Massage, simulated human massage with 3D Robot Hands, and Foot Massage. The chair also has Zero Gravity positioning and built-in waist heaters to maximize the benefits of the various massage techniques. Add Bluetooth-connected surround sound audio and you may not want to leave this chair.

