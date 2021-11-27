The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and there are a ton of great Best Buy Cyber Monday deals for the taking, as the retail giant is bringing their A-game to the shopping festivities. With Black Friday now in the rearview mirror, Cyber Monday deals move front and center, and Best Buy has some good ones on tech that ranges from smartwatches to headphones, and from tablets to smart kitchen accessories. In addition to great deals, Cyber Monday also brings lower inventories, so move quickly for these deals from Best Buy.

Today’s Best Best Buy Cyber Monday Deals

Google Chromecast 4K with Google TV — $40, was $50

Why Buy:

Easy device connectivity

Access to major streaming platforms

Up to 4K HDR resolution playback

Voice activation and control

Google Chromecast is a nifty device that allows you to stream content from one device to another, like from your smartphone to your home theater system. It instantly makes any device smarter, bringing new life to your streaming experience. It brings all the streaming content you love to any device it can connect to and does so with up to 4K HDR resolution. Included as part of this Cyber Monday deal from Best Buy are 6 free months of Peacock Premium and 3 free months of YouTube Premium. Combine access to other streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Disney+, and the Google Chromecast will have you binge-watching just about anything just about anywhere.

Acer Chromebook 311 — $109, was $249

Why Buy:

Versatile and powerful

Loaded with specs

Stylish, slim design

Free YouTube Premium included

The Acer Chromebook 311 is one of the best laptops for just about anybody. It’s great in a tight spot like a classroom or coffee shop, as it’s ultra-light and fits into any bag or backpack. It’s also a great laptop for setting up on the desk and diving into hours of office work and creating PowerPoint presentations. It comes with an octa-core processor and a GPU with 4 GB of RAM. Even pushing all of that power, it’s able to sustain all-day battery life, reaching up to 15 hours for many use cases. Three months of free YouTube Premium and a discount offer on Microsoft 365 are part of this Cyber Monday deal. So grab a new Chromebook now and get started on that binge-watching and catch-up work from the holiday.

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch — $200, was $300

Why Buy:

Fitbit quality and ability

Stylish design

Health and fitness tracking capabilities

Six-month Fitbit Premium subscription included

The Fitbit smartwatch revolutionized fitness, bringing smart technology to your daily workouts and routines. The Fitbit Sense, the advanced health smartwatch that helps you tune in to your body and guides you toward better health, builds on the Fitbit legacy. Its health monitoring capabilities include heart rate assessment, stress management, sleep quality measurement, and even the tracking of skin temperature patterns. It integrates with smartphones to adjust volume, take calls, and communicate with apps to report health and fitness tracking and data. The Fitbit Sense easily fits into any fitness regimen, as it’s always ready for a workout.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones — $248, was $350

Why Buy:

Great comfort and style

Excellent noise-canceling

Long battery life

Multi-device pairing

The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market. Used by professionals and everyday consumers alike, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are good-looking, comfortable, and produce sound quality that immerses you in whatever digital world you’re exploring. They connect easily to any compatible device, from televisions to tablets and everything in between, offering touch sensor controls, multi-device pairing, speak-to-chat technology, and automatic pausing of whatever you’re playing upon removal of the headphones. The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones come complete with carrying case and USB-C charging cable, so you can put them to good use wherever you may go.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Mixer — $250, was $500

Why Buy:

Large capacity bowl

10 optimized speeds

Stylish, modern design

50% off

The KitchenAid Pro 5 mixer is a perfect gift for the chef in all of us. It features a large capacity bowl that can turn out up to nine dozen cookies in a single batch, with 10 different speeds for fully mixing, kneading, and whipping ingredients into shape. A power hub makes the KitchenAid Pro 5 mixer even more versatile, turning it into a culinary center that can combine with over 10 optional power attachments, including food grinders and pasta makers. The stainless steel finish of the KitchenAid Pro 5 mixer will look great in any kitchen, and you can get inspired with some ideas for your new KitchenAid mixer with ideas from our Food and Drink section.

Insignia 55-inch Class F30 4K Smart Fire TV — $300, was $550

Why Buy:

Incredible 4K HDR picture quality

Wall mountable

Access to thousands of shows with Fire TV

DTS Studio Sound

The Insignia Class F30 55-inch 4K TV is a great centerpiece for anybody’s home theater. It brings incredible clarity and resolution to every movie-going experience and sporting event, boasting breathtaking HDR10 4K four times the resolution of Full HD. It even upscales older content to Ultra HD-level picture quality, making everything you watch technologically current. A range of connectivity ports are included, so none of your gaming consoles or Blu-ray players will be left out of your setup, and DTS Studio Sound brings all of it to life. The Insignia 55-inch 4K TV also includes Fire TV and access to streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and Apple TV+, bringing both an immersive viewing experience and a complete library of content to your home theater.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 — $700, was $900

Why Buy:

Powerful but practical

Multiple colors to choose from

Sharp and vibrant 13.5-inch display

15-month Microsoft 365 subscription discount offer included

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, the newest incantation of Microsoft’s hugely popular laptop, is a device made for just about everyone. It brings the power of an 8-core AMD Ryzen processor, which is plenty of power for professionals and content creators, and brings the practicality of a great webcam and cool metal design, which is plenty for the student on the go. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4’s battery life lasts all day, and fast charging tech can get the battery charged from dead to 80% in about an hour, so you’ll be able to keep your workday going anywhere you’re able to track down a power outlet for a few. OneDrive cloud storage and Microsoft 365 integrate perfectly with the Surface Laptop 4, making it a great combination of all the best Microsoft has to offer.

When Do These Best Buy Cyber Monday Deals End?

While Cyber Monday officially ends on Tuesday, more realistically, any Cyber Monday deal can end at any moment. Inventory runs lower and lower with every deal somebody snags, and it’s not uncommon for a retailer to end a deal without notice. Your best bet is always to buy now while a deal is ready and waiting for you to prevent the risk of missing out this holiday shopping season.

