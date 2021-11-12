There’s no better way to kick back and relax from the comfort of your home than with Black Friday hot tub deals. Especially now that the weather is starting to cool down, the best Black Friday hot tub deals will keep you toasty throughout the holiday season. If you’ve had your eye on one for a while, you’re in luck! As part of the early best Black Friday deals, retailers like Amazon are starting to slash the prices on popular hot tub models. Now is the perfect time to buy one for your backyard and enjoy a relaxing movie night out in the stars.

Best Black Friday Hot Tub Deals 2021

Bestway SaluSpa St. Lucia Airjet Inflatable Hot Tub — <strong>$375, </strong>was $520

Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii Inflatable Hot Tub — <strong>$542, </strong>was $591

Why buy:

Targeted bubble massage system with 100 water jets that improve relaxation

Programmable heating system can be scheduled up to 40 days in advance

Adjustable temperature, timer, and massage setting via control panel or smartphone app

Easy setup and maintenance with an included pump and lift handles for increased portability

This excellent SaluSpa St. Lucia from Bestway is the fastest and most budget-friendly way to get a fantastic air-jet hot tub inside your home. It’s a breeze to set up and inflate, thanks to the included pump and lift handles, so you’ll be able to spend more time relaxing and less time figuring out how to get your hot tub up and running. There’s also a reinforced over that maintains heat inside the tub when it’s not in use, so it’ll be faster to get it heated if you’re itching to hop in. There’s also an array of smart features that make it easy to operate, such as a power-saving timer that allows you to control the device’s temperature up to 40 days in advance. You can change any settings, including the temperature, timer, and massage type, using the control panel on the device itself or through the Bestway smartphone app.

Even though this hot tub is easy on your wallet, it doesn’t skimp out on the relaxation factor. The massage system is designed to continuously create bubbles while heating the water, so you’ll get a comfortable experience no matter what time of day it is. When coupled with everything you need for a backyard movie night, you have yourself a recipe for the ultimate evening of relaxation. There’s also a dispenser that distributes chlorine throughout the water to ensure that there are no harmful bacteria, even when the unit is placed outdoors. It’s made of Bestway’s 3-ply DuraPlus material that’s puncture-resistant, UV-resistant, and stress-tested to retain shape, even if you deflate and inflate it very often. Just in case anything happens, there’s also a patch kit that you can quickly use to repair any rips or tears.

Why Buy:

Highly durable materials with a beam construction for maximum structural stability

Square shape and spacious size that fits between four to six people

Digital control panel that provides complete access to all settings and controls

Freeze shield preservation function that protects internal components from cold weather

If you’re looking for a hot tub that your entire family or your neighbors can all enjoy, look no further than the Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii. This fantastic hot tub is incredibly spacious, with a square form factor and a 222-gallon water capacity, allowing it to fit between four to six people comfortably. If you pair it with one of the best outdoor TVs for your backyard, you can enjoy it all night. You and all of your loved ones can enjoy the 140 air jets powering a soothing massage system that calms your nerves and puts your body in a relaxed state. This unit can get as hot as 104 degrees, and you can easily adjust the heat with the digital control panel that’s accessible from inside the hot tub.

Because people will frequently go in and out of the tub, Bestway has designed it to be durable and stable. The beam construction gives it the stretch resistance and structural integrity to withstand frequent use. The inner lining is also remarkably comfortable to be in for long periods. If you’re going out of town for the holidays and you’re worried about leaving your tub outside, don’t worry. If the weather outside gets too cold, this hot tub is equipped with a Freeze Shield function that automatically heats up the inner components and lining inside to protect them from the elements. Once you’re done using it, it’s easy to deflate and place inside the back of your car, so you can bring it with you on your next trip.

Should You Shop Black Friday Hot Tub Deals Now?

The holidays are the perfect time to relax and recuperate from the stress of the rest of the year, which is probably why you’re looking into the best Black Friday hot tub deals right now. If you manage to find the perfect deal on a hot tub before Black Friday, don’t hesitate to pick it up! Retailers run into massive supply chain issues every year, and this season will be no different. The best Black Friday hot tub deals will probably stock out extremely quickly on the day itself. Even if you manage to buy them, you’ll likely experience extended shipping delays.

Look at it this way: If you order a hot tub at a massive discount right now, you’ll be able to enjoy it throughout the holiday season. If you decide to wait until Black Friday, you likely won’t see better prices, and you’ll have to compete with thousands of people looking at the same appliances as you. Worst of all, you might not even get your hot tub in time to enjoy it during the holiday season! If one of the hot tub deals above catches your eye, get it right now while there’s still stock available.

