Black Friday headphone deals check all the boxes of a great discount purchase. They are a splurge item that you’ve probably been waiting to buy. They are great holiday gifts and are getting some of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far. If you’re looking for AirPods, Beats, Bose, or JBL headphones, check out the best Black Friday headphone deals below.

If you see something you like, you should buy it as quickly as you can. We’re seeing headphones go in and out of stock incredibly fast. Retailers are struggling with a microchip shortage, and word has gotten around that you need to shop for holiday gifts now or start writing IOUs to your family and friends. Last year, we saw shipping times as far out as Valentine’s Day, and this year is looking worse. The good news is we’ve rounded up your best options already.

Where to Find the Best Black Friday Headphone Deals

Amazon: Best for Apple products and cheaper options, Amazon has discounts on AirPods, JBL and more — see deals .

Best Buy: The best source for quality headphone deals. Check them out for Bose, Audio-Technica, and more — see deals .

Walmart: Walmart is running low on stock, but it's worth checking out for cheaper options like JBL, JLab, and Onn. — see deals .

Best Black Friday Headphone Deals 2021

JBL Live 460NC — $65, was $130

Beats Studio Buds — $130, was $150

Apple AirPods Pro — $190, was $249

Bose QuietComfort 35 II — $199, was $299

Beats Studio3 — $199, was $350

Apple AirPods Max — $479, was $549

JBL Live 460NC — $65, was $130

Why Buy:

Adaptive noise-canceling technology

Voice assistant compatible

Up to 5 hours of playback time

Make and receive calls

Upgrade your headphones with the JBL Live 460NC noise-canceling headphones, on sale during the Black Friday headphone deals going on now. These headphones feature 40mm drivers for a sound signature that’s found in the world’s best venues. Noise-canceling technology with Ambient Aware options lets you close off distractions from the outside world to focus on the task at hand, or let in the sounds of the world around you while walking or commuting. Pair these headphones with your voice assistant of choice to enable talk to text, search, and more, and use the headset buttons to make and receive calls.

These high-end headphones provide up to 50 hours of continuous playback from one charging session. They also come with a quick-charge function that lets you get an additional four hours of playback from just 10 minutes of charge time. These headphones features an ultra-comfortable design with padded ear covers for all-day wear. The stylish black design is classic, and will make you look like a pro in the studio or on your Twitch stream. Check out the best travel headphones to see more premium noise-canceling headphones on sale now.

Beats Studio Buds — $130, was $150

Why Buy:

Powerful and balanced sound

Active noise-canceling and transparency modes

Up to eight hours of listening time on one charge

High-quality call performance

One of the best-known brands in headphones, Beats is famous for its high-quality products that are beloved by celebrities and audiophiles alike. The Beats Studio Buds are on sale now during the Black Friday headphone deals that have started a bit early this year. Featuring a custom acoustic platform for balanced, powerful sound, these earbuds pack a large punch in a compact product. Two distinct listening modes — noise-canceling and transparency — let you choose to reduce or eliminate outside sounds to focus and concentrate, or let in ambient outside sounds to help keep you aware of your surroundings. These earbuds come with eartips in three separate sizes, so you can get a comfortable fit with optimal acoustics and sound.

Featuring an industry-leading Class 1 Bluetooth for better range and fewer dropped connections, these earbuds will keep you on the beat. Get up to eight hours of listening time off one charge, and then pop the buds into the included carrying charge case for up to 16 hours of additional playback or up to two full charges on the go. These earbuds are ideal for daily commutes, working out, attending online classes or meetings, and anywhere else you go. We’ve found great deals on some of the best earbuds on the market today, all with major markdowns for Black Friday.

Apple AirPods Pro — $190, was $249

Why Buy:

Noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for interacting with the world around you

Sweat and water resistant

Up to 24 hours total listening time

This is the best AirPods Pro deal we’ve seen in awhile. Right now at Amazon, you can get a great deal on the Apple AirPods Pro during the Black Friday headphone deals. These earbuds are some of the top-rated wireless earbuds on the market today. Featuring both active noise cancellation and transparency mode, you can choose to eliminate outside sounds to focus on your music, meeting, or podcast for an immersive experience, or let in ambient sounds from the world around you when you need to be aware of your surroundings. These headphones provide up to 24 hours of listening time when charged on the go with the included charging case.

Apple AirPod Pro earbuds pair seamlessly with your iPhone, iPad, or other Apple device for instant listening to your Apple Music or Spotify playlists. Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone eartips let you find the perfect fit for you, so you can comfortably wear them all day long. Whether you’re commuting on public transit, working out in the gym, or studying late in the library, enjoy your favorite music and podcasts while you do it with these high-end discreet in-ear headphones. This will be one of the most popular holiday gifts this season, and supplies are limited, so be sure to order these as soon as possible.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II — $199, was $299

Why Buy:

Bluetooth connection to your devices

Noise-canceling technology for immersive sound

Perfect call and voice quality

Use wirelessly or with a cable connection

This is one of the best headphones deals we’ve seen so far this year. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II over-the-ear headphones are on sale now at Best Buy during the Black Friday headphone deals. These high-end headphones are one of the best-performing and most versatile on our list. Featuring advanced noise-canceling technology, these headphones help to eliminate distractions for improved focus and attention to your work or music. Multiple settings for noise cancellation let you decide how much of the outside world gets in to your soundscape. Built-in voice assistant Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant can help you make calls, send and reply to text messages, search the web, set alarms and more. The Bose Connect app can help you pre-set your settings for easy adjustment.

Listen longer with up to 20 hours of playback time from one charge. While you’re waiting for your headphones to recharge, you can use the included audio cable to keep listening to your music or podcasts. These headphones provide perfect call and voice quality, with a noise-rejecting dual microphone system so you can always be heard loud and clear. Made with high-quality materials, these headphones are comfortable enough for all-day wear.

Beats Studio 3 — $199, was $350

Why Buy:

High-performance noise-canceling technology

Compatible with iOS and Android

Up to 22 hours of playback

Multifunctional on-ear controls and microphone

Bring home your own pair of Beats during the Black Friday headphone deals going on now at Amazon. Right now, you can get a great deal on the Beats Studio3 headphones. These headphones feature a wireless Bluetooth connection to your Apple iOS or Android device. Featuring up to 22 hours of playback from a single battery charge, you can also use the Fast Fuel feature to quickly charge up to three hours of playback time in just 10 minutes, so you can keep listening to your favorite podcasts and music. Real-time audio calibration provides a premium listening experience, and the adaptive noise-canceling technology lets you block out external noises and distractions.

These headphones feature Apple’s W1 Chip and Bluetooth technology for better connections with fewer interruptions and drops. The on-ear controls and microphone let you take and make calls easily, plus activate Siri for answering questions, setting alarms and reminders, turning on music, and more. Featuring high-quality acoustics for premium sound quality, these headphones are ideal for working, commuting, and relaxing. See more of the best headphones on sale during the Black Friday headphone deals going on now.

Apple AirPods Max — $479, was $549

Why Buy:

Active noise cancellation and transparency modes

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking

Exceptional fit and comfort

Up to 20 hours of listening time

Go for the gold this holiday season when you snag the Apple AirPods Max headphones during the Black Friday headphone deals going on now. Save big on Apple’s premium over-the-ear headphones during the limited-time markdowns happening now. These high-end headphones feature active noise cancellation to let you reduce and eliminate distractions and outside noises, as well as a transparency mode to let in ambient sounds when you need to. Made with high-quality materials, knit mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions, these are some of the most comfortable headphones out there for all-day wear. Get up to 20 hours of continuous listening time on a single charge, and use the included audio cable to continue listening while you recharge.

The dynamic driver designed by Apple provides high-fidelity audio for a better listening experience. Computational audio and the innovative Apple H1 Chip help to provide a state-of-the-art listening experience. These headphones allow you to share audio between two sets of AirPods on your iPhone or iPad, so you can watch a movie or listen to music with a friend or partner. You can also make and receive calls using these headphones and the built-in microphone. Looking for great deals on the best wireless headphones? Don’t wait to shop the Black Friday headphone deals going on now, as supplies are extremely limited.

Should You Shop Black Friday Headphone Deals Now?

For the most part, you should shop all the deals you see on consumer electronics. There is a global microchip shortage right now affecting anything with a semiconductor. That includes pretty much all high-end and wireless headphones. The best Black Friday deals have been affected as well. If you want to grab an item on sale, you should buy now.

The microchip shortage is the reason retailers have started their best Black Friday deals so early. They don’t think they’re going to have enough stock left come Thanksgiving. Of course, they need to get on the train of holiday shopping. So their solution is to push that holiday shopping up a full month, and get people buying early Black Friday deals now. That doesn’t mean it’s all marketing. There is a real chance that if you wait until Black Friday to shop, the wireless headphones you want will be out of stock or won’t ship until 2022.

