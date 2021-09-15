  1. Culture
Have Amazon Prime? Here's How To Get Two Free Books at Audible

If you have an Amazon Prime membership, the benefits are extensive. That includes being able to get two free books at Audible simply by trying out Audible Premium Plus for free for a month. There’s no risk here. Simply cancel your subscription before the month expires and you get to keep your two free books forever. Either hit the button below to get started or read on while we tell you all about what you need to know before signing up.

Simply put, signing up to Audible Premium Plus is a breeze. In no time, you can check out the best 10 audio books on Audible or simply browse the best podcasts, too, as Audible isn’t entirely about audio books. A free 30-day trial to Audible gets you two credits that mean you can purchase any premium selection titles you like and you get to keep them, even after the trial ends.

The Audible Plus catalog includes thousands of audiobooks, Audible Originals, podcasts, and guided wellness programs so there’s something for everyone here. Whether you’re looking for the latest in fiction to grip you or you want to check out non-fiction like Kevin Hart’s The Decision to enjoy learning something new, Audible has the audiobook for you.

There’s absolutely no risk here either. Simply cancel the trial before the 30 days expires and you won’t pay a penny. Amazon even emails you before your trial ends so you know when the payment is likely to come out but we recommend canceling the trial as soon as you start it so you don’t forget. If you want to keep the trial going, Audible is just $14.95 a month for unlimited access to the service.

However you plan on treating yourself to Audible, you won’t be disappointed. It’s one of the best ways to enjoy an extensive catalog of audiobooks with the minimal of effort. That’s thanks to it working on multiple devices from your smartphone, tablet, Kindle device, and your laptop or desktop system, too. It’s the ideal entertainment accompaniment wherever you go. If you don’t have time to read a book for yourself or you simply want to relax and enjoy being read to, this is the perfect deal.

