 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Step up your reading game with a Kindle e-reader and save 35%

Albert Bassili
By

If you love reading and traveling worldwide, you might have a hard time carrying your collection of books with you, especially with weight limits being what they are for travel. Luckily, you can grab an e-reader like the Kindle to keep all your favorite books in one place. Even better, while this 2022 Kindle usually goes for $100, you can grab it for $65 from Amazon and spend that extra $35 in savings on more books, although it’s important to note that this version is lock screen ad-supported.

Why you should buy the 2022 Kindle e-reader

So what sets the new Kindle apart from the older ones? Well, it’s much lighter than previous versions, making it easier to carry around when you’re out and about or traveling. It also has a great 300 ppi display which gives you higher pixel density and resolution for sharper text when reading, which is always a big plus. There’s also double the amount of storage of the previous version with 16GB, which can easily fit hundreds if not thousands of books to read and several dozen audiobooks. Probably the biggest upgrade is the use of USB-C, rather than the typical micro-usb, which means one less extra cable you’ll need and keep track of.

Recommended Videos

The Kindle is also a great alternative to a laptop since you don’t easily get distracted by messages; plus, the e-ink screen is less straining for your eyes and lasts much longer than a regular tablet or smartphone. That said, remember that this version is ad-supported, which means the lock screen will show you ads. You can certainly buy the version without lock screen ads, and it’s surprisingly well-priced at $85 rather than $120. You can also buy the lock screen ad version now and then pay a one-time fee to remove the ads if you want to test it out.

Related

If you love what you’ve seen, you can grab the Kindle at Amazon for just $65 with lock screen ads or $85 without. While you’re at it, be sure to check out our list of must-read books, as well as our list of classic sci-fi books and best classic fantasy books to grab.

Editors' Recommendations

Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, Digital…
Save $250 off Your Mattress During the Saatva Mardi Gras Sale
Saatva - Loom & Leaf Mattress - Mardi Gras Super Sale

Saatva, one of the best names in mattresses, is having a massive Mardi Gras sale right now. Among the mattresses available at a huge discount are the best mattresses of the bunch, the Saatva classic mattress, and the wildly popular Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress, both of which are seeing a discount of up to $250 depending on mattress size. There are great mattress deals across the board though, with Saatva offering a $250 discount on any order of $1,495 or more, as long as it includes a mattress. Free in-room delivery and setup is included, as are free mattress and foundation removal should you need it. This Mardi Gras Super Sale ends on Thursday, March 3, so head over to Saatva now to explore some new mattress options.

You really can’t go wrong with just about any Saatva mattress, whether you are in the market for one of the best firm mattresses, one of the best mattresses for back pain, or one of the best cooling mattresses. But the highlights of this Saatva Mardi Gras Super Sale are the Saatva classic mattress and the Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress. The Saatva Classic mattress is a traditional mattress that comes in all bed sizes, and is available in 11.5-inch or 14.5-inch height. It’s also available in different firmnesses, which include Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, and Firm. It’s luxurious, durable, and breathable, allowing for a cooler night’s sleep with a natural breathable organic cotton cover and a dual-coil design that allows more airflow to help disperse body heat while you sleep.

Read more
Spruce up Your Space for Spring: With Urban Outfitters Bedding Shop
Shop The Urban Outfitters Spring 2022 Bedding Shop
The Trindra bedding set from the Urban Outfitters Spring 2022 Bedding Shop.

Spring is approaching (and depending on where you live, you might have already been enjoying some unseasonably warm weather). Most guys put away their fall and winter clothes and break out their shorts, tees, and polo shirts as March rolls around, but too many of us don't do the same with our bedding. If you're stuck in the habit of using the same set of sheets year-round, now's the perfect time to change that, as the
Urban Outfitters Spring 2022 Bedding Shop
has something to spruce up any space. You can check out the entire collection for yourself, but we've gone ahead and picked out a few of our own favorites.

Washed Cotton Duvet Cover

Read more
Saatva Mattress Presidents Day Sale 2022 — Save up to $450
saatva classic mattress.

The best Presidents Day sales are underway right now and that includes some sweet discounts on Saatva mattresses. Effectively, if you buy more, you save more. We thought we'd help you out by explaining just how the system works so you know just how much value for money Saatva Presidents Day sales are right now. There's rarely been a better time to treat yourself to the best night's sleep of your life. After all, Saatva offers high-quality mattresses with plenty of options to choose from.

Simply put, if you spend more than $1,000, you're saving cash. If you spend between $1,000 and $1,999, you can take $200 off the price. Spend between $2,000 and $2,499, and you get $250 off. Alternatively, if you spend between $2,500 and $2,99, the saving is $300 off. The deals get even better if you're spending more than $3,000. Spend $3,000 to $3,499 and $350 comes off the bill. Spend between $3,500 and $3,99 and the saving is $400. The best offer is if you spend over $4,000, you get $450 off. As we said, the more you spend, the better the savings, so it's a great way to get more for less.

Read more