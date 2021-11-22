The microchip shortage is affecting so many different industries, from automotive to consumer electronics and beyond. But it’s not the only shortage we’re experiencing right now, and it’s certainly not the only supply chain issue — many of which are sure to get worse as we near the holidays and the end of the year. That’s why many retailers are offering deals earlier than ever this year, with some added benefits for shopping early. There’s no guarantee stock will be available later, especially for items that are high in demand, such as modern appliances. Even if you find an awesome deal, the items — or appliances — may not even be available to ship. That’s why something like AJ Madison’s in-stock guarantee is a huge deal. Even better, it’s hosting a series of Black Friday deals right now, dropping up to 24% off new appliances from makers like LG, Samsung, and more.

If you want to shop that sale, which even includes appliances outfitted with smart technology, you can always do so, below. There’s a lot to sift through, at least until the inventory starts to run low. Many of them come in collections, or packages, with multiple appliances so you can upgrade your entire kitchen. Now is the perfect time to shop too, not just because of the deals, but also because, in 2022, the prices of these appliances are going to increase. If you’ve been looking to upgrade, don’t miss out on this opportunity. To make things a little easier, we browsed the sale to find some of the best and most exciting appliance deals. Keep reading to see what’s available!

Samsung Side-by-Side Front-Load Washer and Dryer Set – was $2,098, now $1,490

This gorgeous Samsung front-loading washer and dryer set comes in several colors, can be stacked, and offers several smart features — like the smart care troubleshooting support. They have a self-clean mode, they’re quiet, and both have a 4.5 cubic feet capacity.

Normally $2,098, they’re on sale right now for $1,490 with free home delivery, which is $600 or 27% off.

LG Side-by-Side Front-Load Washer and Dryer Set – was $2,308, now $1,520

This set comes in graphite steel or all-white and includes a 27-inch front-loading washer and a 27-inch front-loading smart dryer. They support LG’s ThinQ smart Wi-Fi connectivity, which means you can select a cycle, start, or stop, the unit, and receive notifications based on events — like when the wash is done. Additional support includes Amazon Alexa, and Google Home voice controls, LG SideKick compatibility, Smart Diagnosis, Smart Pairing between the two appliances, and much more.

Normally $2,308, you can grab the set for $600 off, at a final price of $1,520 with free home delivery.

LG 36-inch Smart French Door Refrigerator with Wi-Fi – was $3,519, now $2,396

This print-proof stainless steel refrigerator from LG has an InstaView door-in-door window in the front — it’s a sleek glass panel that allows you to see inside. You can knock twice on the glass to illuminate the fridge contents. LG SmartThenQ technology allows you to use a mobile app to interact with the system, like receiving notifications from anywhere or issuing voice commands through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Normally $3,519, this LG refrigerator is on sale right now for $2,396, which is over $1,100 off. AJ Madison will extend its in-stock guarantee and free home delivery.

Samsung 4-Piece Kitchen Appliance Set – was $4,196, now $3,765

This set comes with a 36-inch 3-Door French door refrigerator, a 30-inch gas smart range, a 24-inch integrated dishwasher, and a 30-inch over-the-range microwave. All appliances are stainless steel, with high-efficiency LED lighting, EZ-open handles, and more. The finish is fingerprint-resistant to prevent smudges and marks, even from kids!

Normally $4,196, the collection is $3,765 with free home delivery, which is over $420 off. There are also over $500 in additional rebates.

Frigidaire Gallery Series 4-Piece Kitchen Appliances Set – was $5,276, now $4,724

This full-kitchen set includes a refrigerator, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher, all matching with a stainless steel finish. The 38-inch French door refrigerator has a spacious bottom freezer. The entire collection is packed to the brim with features, like the 8 cleaning and cycle options for the dishwasher, or the edge-to-edge store-more shelves in the fridge. It’s an excellent choice if you want to upgrade everything in your kitchen all at once, at a great price, with reliable replacements.

Normally $5,276, the set is $4,725 right now with free home delivery. That’s a discount of over $500 or 10% off.

What Else is Available?

If our picks don’t match what you want, or you just want to see what else is discounted as part of AJ Madison’s Black Friday sales, you can do that below!

