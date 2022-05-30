7 Laptop Deals You Can’t Miss in the Memorial Day Sales Today

Memorial Day sales are going on right now, and we’ve spotted some amazing laptop deals that you simply won’t want to miss out on. To help you narrow things down to the best of the bunch, we’ve picked out seven laptop deals that are sure to delight you, whatever your budget or needs may be. Read on while we take you through them.

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook — $98, Was $225

Cheap but cheerful is the idea behind the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook. It’s fairly basic but still provides you with what you need if you’re on a tight budget but could do with being able to work effectively on the move. Because it’s a Chromebook, it uses ChromeOS with the idea being that you store all your files on the cloud as well as use Google apps so you don’t have to worry about storage space. In the case of the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook, you get an AMD A4 processor along with 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC storage. For a regular laptop, this wouldn’t be up to scratch, but this is prime territory for ChromeOS-related work. With a long battery life and an anti-glare screen, it will more than serve its purpose of helping you work while staying mobile.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 — $230, Was $300

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 packs a lot in for the price. It has an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 128GB of solid-state drive storage. The latter is particularly useful when it comes to storing plenty of files on your laptop without any bother. It also has a 15.6-inch HD screen with anti-glare properties to ease any eyestrain. Additionally, narrow borders means it’s more lightweight than you would expect. Its keyboard is great to use too thanks to having a numeric keypad, 6.4% larger keycaps, and a spacious touchpad. Alongside that, a lift hinge makes it a breeze to raise your device to an ergonomic angle so it’s easy to type on. Well designed in many ways, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a delight to use for anyone looking for an effective budget Windows-based system.

HP 14-inch Laptop — $280, Was $430

Offering all the key benefits in this price range, this HP 14-inch Laptop looks good and feels good under your fingertips. It has an AMD processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. A micro-edge bezel design means that it’s lighter than you would expect a 14-inch laptop to be. Also, you get the benefit of a long-lasting battery life plus HP Fast Charge technology, which means it gets back up to 50% in just 45 minutes. Ideally suited for people who work on the move, the HP 14-inch Laptop is a delight to use thanks to its focus on comfort and convenience.

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible — $500, Was $780

A convertible or 2-in-1 laptop is a great option if you’re not sure if you need a tablet or a laptop. That’s because you effectively get the best of both worlds. In the case of the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible, it has four different modes so you can get just the right angle for whatever you’re doing. This can mean a regular laptop mode, a tent mode for viewing content, or something entirely different. The HP Pavilion x360 Convertible is particularly well suited for streaming content thanks to its dual speakers with audio by B&O, meaning a superior entertainment experience. Specs wise, you get an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage, so there’s plenty to keep your system ticking along nicely. It looks great too thanks to its white aesthetic that makes it classier than a regular-looking laptop.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop — $686, Was $1,019

If you’re looking to game on the move, the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop is a great way to do so without spending a fortune. It offers an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. The latter means you’ll need to be picky about what games you install, but that shouldn’t be a problem for anyone who only needs a few games installed at once. Alongside that, you get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, which means you can play many of the latest games with the detail level tweaked accordingly. The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop’s display is a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with 120Hz refresh rate. That means even if the action gets fast on screen, you won’t suffer from any motion blur effects that take away from the quality of the game’s picture. Also, it has 250 nits of brightness so it can cope with being outside. It’s a well-balanced gaming machine for this price.

Apple MacBook Air — $900, Was $1,000

If you’d prefer the convenience of macOS, you can buy an Apple MacBook Air right now. It’s particularly useful if you already own other Apple devices, as it pairs up well with them and their ecosystem. In terms of specs, you get Apple’s M1 chip, which promises to be over three times faster than the previous generation while giving you a remarkable 18 hours of battery life. Its 13.3-inch Retina display looks great too, offering sharp and clear text, as well as vibrant colors. The 8GB of memory plus 256GB of SSD storage proves useful, while a backlit keyboard looks delightful in low light. There’s also Touch ID support saving you the need to type in passwords quite so often. Simply put, the Apple MacBook Air is all about convenience and is sure to convert some people to the Mac way of life.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $931, Was $1,300

Dell is widely regarded as one of the best laptop brands, so you can’t go wrong when buying the Dell XPS 13 Laptop. Considered to be one of Dell’s best models, the XPS 13 offers some great hardware contained in a similarly delightful frame. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Simply put, you’ll be able to multitask with great performance guaranteed. It’ll look good too thanks to its 13.3-inch Full HD screen that offers InfinityEdge technology, which means it practically has no bezels to speak of. The Dell XPS 13 Laptop is so well-designed that it manages to squeeze that 13.3-inch screen into an 11-inch form factor so you get all the benefits of a smaller laptop while having the benefits of a larger screen. Expertly assembled, it even feels suitably classy and pricey thanks to being cut into two pieces from a block of aluminum.

