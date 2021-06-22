Prime Day deals might be the fastest and cheapest way to load up on new gadgets, but that also includes new versions of older tech, like this incredible Wireless Turntable HiFi System with Speakers from 1byone. This HiFi System has everything you need to enjoy your favorite music the best way — on vinyl. Only on Prime Day, this entire system is $76 off. It’s down to $224, a significant drop in cost from its regular price of $300. Cue the Bob Seger, get those records off the shelf, and save some money while you’re at it.

There’s no sound like vinyl. While streaming services like Spotify, Apple and Amazon Music, and Tidal might give us unparalleled access to the music of today and yesterday, there’s just no way that digitally encoded music can compare with the raw, untrammeled sound (hoots and clicks included) that you get from a vinyl record player. This is a HiFi system for someone who wants that sound, but isn’t interested in buying a system piecemeal (often you need to buy the record player, speakers, and the receiver separately). Here, you get everything in one shot, for way less money. Just plug it in, choose a record, and you’re ready to go.

Durability is key for any HiFi system, and this one is built with a solid iron platter that’s precision manufactured to give this system perfect stability and rotation. The end result is uninterrupted, terrific sound from your records, and the very best high-fidelity playback. It also comes with an adjustable counterweight force with an advanced anti-skating system to give you countless plays without skips or distortion. In other words: smooth sound. This machine will give you the very best sound from records new and old.

But at the same time, this HiFi System has excellent connectivity too. It’s connected to the set of included speakers (or your own speakers) with a built-in switchable phono line and pre-amplifier and by way of the dual RCA output cables. You can connect your HiFi system to your computer by USB and make your vinyl records into MP3s — digitize your entire record collection with this system and take it with you on your smartphone or tablet. Finally, this system also offers wireless streaming, so that you can wirelessly connect your favorite iPhone or Android device, be it your smartphone, tablet, computer, or smartwatch, and play your favorite streaming music through this amazing system and its powerful speakers. It’s perfect audio at every level.

Prime Day is the perfect day for an audio upgrade, whether you’re browsing Prime Day headphone deals, or Prime Day soundbar deals, or taking advantage of this one of a kind offer of $76 off this Wireless Turntable HiFi System from 1byone. Right now, it’s only $224, a huge discount from its original price of $300. Get it now, while you still can.

More Prime Day Audio Deals

Is a record player not quite what you’re looking for? No problem. We’ve rounded up some of the very best Prime Day soundbar deals to fill your home with excellent audio, below.

Editors' Recommendations