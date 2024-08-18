 Skip to main content
These vintage trains are the coolest way to see hidden gems in Italy

Want to head off the beaten path?

Vintage train
12019 / Pixabay

If you’re dreaming of exploring Italy in a way that’s as charming as it is unique, then the Timeless Tracks project, known as “Binari senza Tempo,” might just be your perfect ticket. Spearheaded by the FS Foundation, this innovative initiative breathes new life into 13 spectacular yet underused railway routes, spanning around 600 kilometers of Italy’s most enchanting landscapes.

These vintage trains offer more than just a ride– they provide an immersive journey through some of Italy’s hidden gems, far from the hustle and bustle of crowded tourist hotspots like Venice or Florence. Instead, Timeless Tracks invites you to step back in time and experience Italy’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty in a way that mass tourism can’t touch.

“People are used to cities and places, like Florence, that everyone knows.. but then there are other areas that need to be discovered. (This) is the right kind of tourism that does not spoil the authenticity of places,” traveler Norma Pagiotti told Reuters.

Timeless Tracks: the details

Italian train
wal_172619 / Pixabay

These Italian trains owe their existence to a 2017 law that grants historic railways protected status, a milestone championed by the FS Foundation. This ensures the preservation of these routes, preventing them from being demolished or commercialized. The railways are now a type of “traveling museum,” where every stop unveils a new chapter of the country’s beauty and history.

“These are tracks that have lived through different eras; they have carried soldiers to the front, cows to pasture… they were mistakenly considered unproductive during the 1960s and 70s but are now once again of value,” Luigi Cantamessa, head of Fondazione FS, told Reuters.

Inspired by the scenic train journeys of Switzerland, Timeless Tracks has quickly grown in popularity, now attracting around 45,000 tourists each year across its operational lines. The project is still expanding, with the FS Foundation planning to launch two new routes in Sicily by 2026.

But the magic of these journeys doesn’t stop at the view from your window. As you step off the train, you’re greeted by the sounds of traditional folk music and the delicious smell of regional delicacies. Travelers are offered traditional home-cooked food, such as lamb skewers hot off the grill or pizzelle, which are soft pancakes cooked in a traditional iron mold.

“It’s for those who don’t want mass market, cluttered destinations. A conscious traveler, who is looking for something special,” said Cantamessa. “These are not trips that serve you frozen pizza for lunch.”

Additionally, local artisans also showcase their crafts at each station, offering you a taste of authentic Italian culture that goes far beyond the ordinary tourist experience. 

Where can you catch these vintage trains?

Train tracks
Tama66 / Pixabay

These vintage trains currently run on 13 different lines across the country. Many of the shorter trips can be combined to create one long trip. This is where you can find each line.

  • The Sebino Line (10 km): Palazzolo S.O to Paratico Sarnico
  • The Val d’Orcia Line (51 km): Asciano to Monte Antico
  • Italy’s Trans-Siberian Line (118 km): Sulmona to Carpinone
  • The Valley of the Temples Line (12 km): Agrigento Bassa to Porto Empedocle Succursale
  • The Valsesia Line (51 km): Vignale to Varallo Sesia
  • The Tanaro Line (35 km): Ceva to Ormea
  • The Irpinia Line (119 km): Avellino to Rocchetta S. Antonio Lacedonia
  • The Sannio Line (66 km): Benevento to Bosco Redole
  • The Pedemontana Line (75 km): Sacile to Gemona del Friuli
  • The Monferrato Line (45 km): Asti to Castagnole delle Lanze to Nizza Monferrato
  • The Subappennina Italica Line (31 km): Fabriano to Pergola
  • The Basso Monferrato Line (51 km): Asti to Chivasso
  • The Murge Line (31 km): Rocchetta S. Antonio Lacedonia to Gioia del Colle

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with four years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and the…
