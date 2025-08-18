U.S. issues new travel advisory for Mexico — what travelers should know

The U.S. State Department has issued a fresh warning for Americans planning trips to Mexico, urging travelers to use extra caution amid rising safety concerns. Updated on August 12, the advisory raised Mexico to a Level 2 alert, citing risks tied to violent crime, terrorism, and kidnapping.

The update has left many would-be vacationers questioning whether to move forward with their plans or rethink their itineraries to one of America’s favorite getaway destinations.

Is it safe to travel to Mexico?

For most travelers, it is still generally safe to visit Mexico, but with some caveats. The U.S. State Department stresses that safety can vary widely depending on the region. Six states – Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, and Zacatecas – remain under a strict Level 4 “Do not travel” advisory due to high levels of crime and violence. In fact, U.S. government employees are prohibited from traveling to certain high-risk areas, and the government has limited ability to provide assistance in parts of the country.

That said, many of Mexico’s most popular tourist destinations remain under the less severe Level 2 advisory, where travelers are advised to “exercise increased caution.” This means you can still enjoy places like Cancun, Los Cabos, and Mexico City, provided you stay alert and take basic safety precautions.

Travelers are also encouraged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive real-time updates and make it easier for the U.S. Embassy or consulate to contact you or your emergency contact in case of an emergency.