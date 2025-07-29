 Skip to main content
Game day in Cabo gets a bold upgrade with Grand Solmar’s new sports bar

Check out Cabo's largest 360º bar

By
Grand Solmar Pacific Dunes
Grand Solmar Pacific Dunes

Game day just got an upgrade in Cabo. Grand Solmar Pacific Dunes has unveiled its newest attraction: The Sports Bar, a high-energy, 200-seat venue designed for fans, families, and fun-seekers alike. As the seventh unique dining concept at the resort, The Sports Bar is a game-changer for sports fans on the Pacific coast. 

The Sports Bar boasts 26 high-definition screens streaming major matches and global live events. At the heart of it all is Cabo’s largest 360° bar, featuring 24 barstool seats and panoramic views of the action, so you’ll never miss a moment, no matter where you’re seated.

Interactive zones and delicious food

Grand Solmar Pacific Dunes
Grand Solmar Pacific Dunes

Guests can choose between distinct zones tailored to different vibes. The Soccer Zone offers high-top seating and a foosball table for breaks between games, while the Play Zone includes pool and basketball for those who like their sports with a little more movement. For a more exclusive experience, the Elite Fanatic suite provides a private VIP space for up to 20 guests, perfect for championship screenings or private celebrations.

“Our goal was to create more than just a place to watch sports – we envisioned a lively gathering spot where guests can eat well, take part in our selection of games, and enjoy the energy of the moment,” says Pablo Marconi, General Manager of Grand Solmar Pacific Dunes. “Whether you’re catching a match, spending time with family, or just grabbing a drink, it’s a space designed for everyone.”

The real standout, however, is the menu. Classic stadium fare gets an upscale twist with fresh, local ingredients and bold Baja flavors. Highlights include:

  • Corn Ribs with a coastal flair
  • Baja Fish Ceviche with signature black sauces
  • Crunchy Wings in Buffalo, mango-habanero, BBQ, or tamarind sauce
  • New York Strip Burger with chili mayo, avocado, grilled onion, and cheddar
  • Chorizo & Cheese Board featuring Spanish and Argentinian chorizo
  • Shrimp Au Gratin, served bubbling hot with garlic butter bread
  • Tempura Fish Slider with tangy sauerkraut
  • Grilled Pineapple with Chistorra, a sweet and savory Baja-style bar snack

Open to the public, not just resort guests, The Sports Bar is more than a place to catch a game. It’s a new social hub for Cabo.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
