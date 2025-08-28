These are the most overcrowded beaches in the world

If you’re dreaming of a tranquil day by the sea, you may want to think twice before heading to some of the world’s most popular shores. According to a new study by Cloudwards, based on TripAdvisor reviews, several beaches that are famous for their beauty also rank among the most overcrowded. Researchers analyzed reviews for 200 of the world’s top beaches, focusing on complaint-related keywords like “dirty,” “overcrowded,” and “noise.” The results show that paradise can sometimes feel a little too packed.

Topping the list is La Pelosa in Sardinia, Italy, with 86.9% of reviewers citing issues with overcrowding. Known for its crystal-clear, Maldives-like waters and white sand, the beach draws thousands of visitors each summer, leaving little room to stretch out a towel. As one TripAdvisor user put it after visiting La Pelosa: “It was a weekday morning in mid-September, yet the crowds resembled central London or New York on New Year’s Eve.”

Right behind it is another Sardinian hotspot, Spiaggia La Cinta, where 84.2% of reviews flagged crowds as a major drawback. Its shallow turquoise waters are perfect for families, but that popularity means space is at a premium.

Rounding out the top three is Praia da Falésia in Portugal’s Algarve region (83.7%). Famous for its red cliffs and long sandy stretch, it’s one of the most photographed beaches in the country. However, during peak season, visitors report that scoring parking or even a small patch of sand can feel like a competitive sport.

The study also highlights overcrowding issues in Spain, the United States, and beyond, with several beaches in Hawaii, Ibiza, and Mallorca making the top ten. Many reviewers note that the only way to secure a spot is to arrive at dawn, only to find yourself shoulder-to-shoulder with strangers by midday.

The world’s top 10 most overcrowded beaches