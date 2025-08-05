This private Bahamas club is getting a $350M luxury transformation

A secluded slice of Bahamian paradise is getting a serious upgrade. The Abaco Club, a 500-acre private community on Great Abaco Island, is in the middle of a massive $350 million transformation, making it one of the largest private club investments in the Caribbean in recent years.

Among the most buzzed-about updates is Wake Field, a new sports field inspired by Fenway Park and named after former MLB pitcher (and club member) Tim Wakefield. It’s become a go-to spot for casual games of wiffle ball and outdoor movie nights under the stars.

Also coming soon is the Winding Bay Club, a beachside centerpiece slated to open in fall 2025. Expect an infinity pool, cinema, adults-only lounge, beach bar, and more, all designed to make every day feel like vacation. Meanwhile, The Stables, a new racquet sports complex, will bring tennis, padel, pickleball, a three-acre park, and a serene fishing pond by late 2025.

And for those dreaming of island living? The club’s latest real estate development, The Cays, is nearly sold out of Phase One, with villas priced between $4.4 million and $12 million. Phase Two launches later this summer, offering even more chances to call this amazing place home.

About The Abaco Club

Set on more than 500 oceanfront acres, The Abaco Club on Winding Bay is a private international sporting club and luxury residential community unlike any other in The Bahamas.

Just a few of the luxurious amenities and experiences include exclusive access to a 2.5-mile stretch of pristine beach, a Scottish-style tropical links golf course consistently ranked #1 in The Bahamas, deep-sea fishing, kayaking, spa treatments, and delicious dining. The community is also home to The Abaco Yacht Club, as well as a growing list of new resort-style features.

You can join as a member, purchase a home, or simply experience it all firsthand on a trial stay.