This European country is the No. 1 fall travel spot, says Pinterest

Switzerland took the number one spot

Switzerland
DaLiu / Shutterstock

Fall travelers are craving cozy escapes, and Pinterest’s 2025 Fall Trend Report reveals exactly where they’re headed. The platform analyzed search data to uncover this year’s top seasonal travel trends, and the results show a clear preference for European countryside getaways filled with charm, culture, and calming scenery.

Leading the pack is Switzerland, which saw a 367% surge in searches for countryside escapes. It’s easy to understand why. The country is dotted with storybook towns like Gimmelwald, where visitors can enjoy a peaceful Swiss Alps retreat near hiking trails. In Lavaux, the autumn wine harvest draws travelers to terraced vineyards overlooking Lake Geneva, while culture seekers can head to Zurich for the city’s annual film festival. Meanwhile, Basel’s centuries-old Autumn Fair transforms the entire city into a lively celebration of tradition, rides, and food.

With its mild weather, thinner crowds, and endless alpine views, Switzerland is practically made for fall travel. Whether by scenic train through the mountains or by foot through cobblestone villages, the season offers visitors everything they could ever want in an autumn adventure.

Other scenic autumn escapes

Edinburgh
Edinburgh Castle Michal 11 / Shutterstock

Switzerland isn’t the only place trending this fall. Pinterest searches for the Scotland countryside are up 73%, with “Edinburgh autumn” soaring 103%. Visitors can climb Arthur’s Seat, tour Edinburgh Castle, or head north to the Highlands for cozy pubs and incredible views.

England countryside cottages are also in high demand, with searches up 814%. Think charming stays in the Cotswolds, golden fields, and strolls through storybook villages like Bibury and Castle Combe.

Germany’s countryside is up 59% in searches, drawing travelers to hike the Black Forest or sip wine in the Rhine Valley. Add Oktoberfest in Munich, and it’s easy to see the country’s autumn appeal.

