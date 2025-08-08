 Skip to main content
Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival is back with big bands and low prices

This Sacramento music fest is shaping up to be the event of the fall

Aftershock Festival
Looking ahead to fall travel and live music? One of the country’s biggest rock festivals is making its triumphant return this October, and unlike many other major events, it won’t break the bank.

Aftershock Festival, running October 2-5, 2025, in Sacramento, California, is a four-day celebration of rock and metal held at Discovery Park. This year’s lineup features heavy hitters like Blink-182, All Time Low, and Korn. But what truly sets Aftershock apart is its affordability and convenience for travelers coming from out of town.

Big music, small prices, and a fan-friendly experience

Aftershock Festival
While festivals like Coachella and Outside Lands can charge upwards of $649 to $779 for a four-day general admission pass, Aftershock offers its four-day GA passes starting at just $545. Beyond ticket prices, Sacramento’s hotel rates are significantly lower compared to Palm Springs or San Francisco, providing even more savings for destination festival-goers. Thanks to Sacramento’s central location and major airport access, flights and travel costs also tend to be more budget-friendly.

Discovery Park, the venue for Aftershock, offers a more compact and navigable layout than sprawling festival grounds, allowing fans to focus on the music without battling overwhelming crowds or long walks through the desert.

These 2025 state park picks offer big beauty for a small budget

In addition to the music, Aftershock embraces inclusivity with its Sober Shock initiative, catering to attendees who prefer a substance-free festival experience. This supportive program provides a safe space with activities, resources, and three daily recovery-style meetings, ensuring everyone can enjoy the event in a safe way that suits them.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
