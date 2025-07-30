Experience the 2025 US Open with The Ritz-Carlton’s new tennis travel package

Tennis fans heading to New York for the 2025 US Open can now elevate their stay with The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park’s new “Game, Set, Match” package, an exclusive offering that combines luxury hospitality with the thrill of Grand Slam tennis.

Available for stays from August 22 through September 8, the thoughtfully curated package places guests just steps from iconic Central Park and includes a range of high-end amenities designed to enhance the US Open experience.

Recommended Videos

In addition to The Ritz-Carlton’s signature luxury accommodations, the package features dedicated round-trip transportation to and from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, eliminating the stress of navigating game-day traffic. Guests are also welcomed with tennis-inspired treats and receive official US Open-branded hats, perfect for courtside style and sun protection.

Beyond the match

While the “Game, Set, Match” package is a dream come true for tennis enthusiasts, The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park offers so much more than just easy access to the US Open. As one of the city’s most luxurious properties, this 253-room Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond hotel delivers an amazing stay in the heart of Manhattan.

Guests can indulge in the hotel’s amenities, including the sophisticated all-day gastro lounge Contour, offering elevated dining in an intimate setting. For an extra layer of exclusivity, The Ritz-Carlton Club® Lounge provides personalized service and curated culinary experiences.

Wellness seekers will appreciate the hotel’s exceptional spa and fitness offerings. Unwind at the first stateside La Prairie Spa, known for its cutting-edge skincare treatments, or recharge at the innovative Movement Studio, featuring state-of-the-art equipment and wellness programming.

To reserve the “Game, Set, Match” package, use the promotional code SPE. Be sure the code appears in the Corporate/Promotional Code box when booking online, or call +1 (212) 308-9100 and mention the code over the phone.