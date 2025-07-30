 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Experience the 2025 US Open with The Ritz-Carlton’s new tennis travel package

Stay steps from Central Park for the 2025 US Open

By
The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park
Getty Images

Tennis fans heading to New York for the 2025 US Open can now elevate their stay with The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park’s new “Game, Set, Match” package, an exclusive offering that combines luxury hospitality with the thrill of Grand Slam tennis.

Available for stays from August 22 through September 8, the thoughtfully curated package places guests just steps from iconic Central Park and includes a range of high-end amenities designed to enhance the US Open experience.

Recommended Videos

In addition to The Ritz-Carlton’s signature luxury accommodations, the package features dedicated round-trip transportation to and from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, eliminating the stress of navigating game-day traffic. Guests are also welcomed with tennis-inspired treats and receive official US Open-branded hats, perfect for courtside style and sun protection.

Beyond the match

The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park
The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park

While the “Game, Set, Match” package is a dream come true for tennis enthusiasts, The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park offers so much more than just easy access to the US Open. As one of the city’s most luxurious properties, this 253-room Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond hotel delivers an amazing stay in the heart of Manhattan.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Guests can indulge in the hotel’s amenities, including the sophisticated all-day gastro lounge Contour, offering elevated dining in an intimate setting. For an extra layer of exclusivity, The Ritz-Carlton Club® Lounge provides personalized service and curated culinary experiences.

Wellness seekers will appreciate the hotel’s exceptional spa and fitness offerings. Unwind at the first stateside La Prairie Spa, known for its cutting-edge skincare treatments, or recharge at the innovative Movement Studio, featuring state-of-the-art equipment and wellness programming.

To reserve the “Game, Set, Match” package, use the promotional code SPE. Be sure the code appears in the Corporate/Promotional Code box when booking online, or call +1 (212) 308-9100 and mention the code over the phone.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Morocco’s newest luxury stay? Le Méridien just opened in Casablanca
Le Méridien has officially landed in Morocco
Le Meridien Casablanca

Le Méridien has officially opened its doors in Morocco, bringing European glamour and a creative spirit to the heart of the city. The newly opened Le Méridien Casablanca is designed with the modern traveler in mind. Think 145 chic guest rooms, a rooftop lounge with amazing Atlantic views, a serene spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a 25-meter indoor pool for that perfect post-flight reset.

Foodies will feel right at home with five vibrant dining spots, from globally inspired dishes at Le Marché to Mediterranean flavors at Le Safran, coffee-infused cocktails at Latitude Bar, and sweet treats at The Scoop gelato corner. The Rooftop Lounge is also a must-visit for sunset sips and panoramic views.

Read more
EF’s new “Go Americas” tours show why nearby adventures are worth it
Explore North America like never before
EF Go Ahead Tours

As global tensions continue to shape travel plans, more adventurers are turning their eyes closer to home. With international conflicts, shifting travel advisories, and diplomatic uncertainties making overseas trips feel increasingly complicated, the travel industry is seeing a major move toward backyard adventures.

In fact, domestic travel in the U.S. and Canada accounted for over 84% of the revenue share in the U.S. and Canada travel market in 2024, according to a Grand View Research industry report.

Read more
The perfect New England hotel just reopened in Kennebunkport — here’s why you should go
The beautiful Breakwater Inn reopened on July 1
Breakwater Inn

If you’re craving a classic New England summer, Kennebunkport, Maine, is calling. This charming coastal town is famous for its laid-back beaches, busy harbor, affordable lobster rolls, and small-town charm that feels straight out of a postcard. Long known as a summer retreat for the Bush family, Kennebunkport offers coastal elegance and the quintessential New England experience.

And now, there’s an even better reason to visit. The beloved Breakwater Inn just reopened on July 1, 2025, after a full-scale renovation that breathes new life into this historic waterfront property. Perched where the Kennebunk River flows into the Atlantic Ocean, the inn has been thoughtfully refreshed while preserving its 1880s cottage charm.

Read more