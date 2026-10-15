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Forget Wailea: Why The Ritz-Carlton Maui Is the Perfect Escape on the Island’s Quieter Side

Why The Ritz-Carlton Maui Is Worth Skipping Wailea For

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Ritz Carlton Maui
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

During my recent stay at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, I discovered that some of the best parts of a Maui vacation don’t require a packed itinerary or even leaving the resort. From meaningful learning experiences about how the land connects to the culture to dining experiences highlighting locally sourced ingredients, this luxury property offers a true escape and a reminder of how important it is to slow down.

As “slow travel” rises as a trend, it’s easy to see how resorts like The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua fit right into a slow travel itinerary. Though you may hear more about vibrant resorts in busy tourist hotspots, here’s why an escape at this resort on the island’s quieter side might be in store.

Five-star luxury in Kapalua

Ritz Carlton Maui
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Every seasoned traveler knows where you stay (location-wise) can make or break the trip. When traveling to Maui, areas like Wailea and Kāʻanapali are super popular for their excellent resort options and beach access. Staying near Wailea may offer a more polished resort experience, while Kapalua’s lush landscapes and rugged coastline offer something special and quiet. Staying on Maui’s northern coast can feel a little farther from the main tourist hubs, creating a slower-paced vacation that can be especially attractive to some travelers.

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If you prefer a more serene, peaceful, nature-focused stay, this resort truly delivers. Whether you want to spend a day at the spa, relax in your pool cabana, or join resort activities, there’s something for everyone. The resort’s sprawling pool setup makes you want to kick back, relax, and truly get into the tropical island vacation mindset. Because of the resort’s location on the northern end of the island, the area gets more rainfall, creating a very green, lush feel.

Outdoor and resort experiences

Ritz Carlton Maui
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

When I travel nearly anywhere, I’m not typically one to stop for hotel & resort activities. After all, why travel to an island in the middle of the ocean to do things I can do at home? I usually spend my days sightseeing and exploring. However, a stay at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua defies this idea because the hotel sits on land with a rich history. During construction, the resort was redesigned to move farther inland so it wouldn’t sit too close to the Honokahua Preservation Site (an ancient Native Hawaiian burial ground discovered during its original construction). If you’re interested in learning more about the land’s rich history, I recommend checking out the resort’s programming, such as “Sense of Place.”

If you enjoy outdoor activities, this resort is also a fantastic place to stay for access to nature trails. The resort offers many guided hikes and nature walks, including a visit to the unique Kapalua Labyrinth. While you can walk to these public sites (not located on Ritz-Carlton property) yourself, I found a guide especially helpful and educational. One morning during my stay, I joined a guided walk through the Kapalua Labyrinth, which set a peaceful, relaxing tone for the rest of my trip. If you appreciate mindfulness, meditation, and wellness, you won’t want to miss these experiences.

Local flavors and dining

Ritz Carlton Maui
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Dining is an essential part of any hotel stay — but when you’re staying at a hotel like The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, guests have high expectations. The resort’s signature restaurant, Banyan Tree, emphasizes locally sourced ingredients like Hawaiian seafood and seasonal flavors, presenting them in a unique way.

I had the pleasure of dining here on the first night of my stay (after an absolutely exhausting trek from the East Coast), and the flavors were the perfect way to start my trip. My menu favorites included the classic Maui Onion Dip and the Charred Caesar Salad (possibly the most unique and delicious Caesar salad I’ve ever tried). Beyond the food, the cozy, tropical atmosphere overlooking the stunning property also sets a great tone for special occasions. In addition to the signature Banyan Tree restaurant, I also highly recommend stopping by Ulana Terrace for breakfast during your stay. This breakfast buffet isn’t the usual stale waffle and boring biscuit. Trust me on this one.


Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a Features Writer at The Manual, where she specializes in food, beverage, and travel content. She focuses on weaving… Read Full Bio
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