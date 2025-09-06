 Skip to main content
These are the world’s best destinations for slow travel in 2025

Cornwall, UK offers the best opportunities for slowing down a bit

By
Cornwall
Cornwall, UK Norrisskyia / Pixabay

Gone are the days of racing through sightseeing checklists and city-hopping in a blur. The growing trend of slow travel is all about taking time to truly soak in a place. And according to new data from Sainsbury’s Bank, the movement is only picking up steam. The company has released an index of the 30 best destinations for slow travel in 2025, ranking them by nature, cuisine, relaxation, accommodation, and flight affordability.

At the top of the list is Cornwall, UK, celebrated for its natural beauty and laid-back charm. The region is dotted with sleepy fishing villages, dramatic peaks, and rugged coastlines. Travelers can explore sea caves at Holywell Bay, pedal coast-to-coast starting in Portreath, or cruise past Mousehole’s colorful harbor. Food is part of the journey too, so don’t leave without sampling classic potted Cornish crab.

In second place, Portugal’s Algarve shines as a slow-travel haven for foodies. The region scored the highest for cuisine, with everything from fresh seafood stews to peri-peri chicken. Beyond the table, the Algarve offers golden beaches, striking cliffs, and tranquil lagoons full of marine life. Slow travelers can hike the Monchique Mountains or cycle the countryside for a more immersive experience.

Provence, France, rounds out the top three, ranking high for relaxation and food culture. Here, you can swap Parisian bustle for canal-side farmers’ markets, indulge in truffles and antiques, or savor garden-to-table dishes at Michelin-starred restaurants. With scenic vineyards at every turn, Provence makes lingering an art form.

The world’s best destinations for slow travel

Portugal
Algarve, Portugal Julius_Silver / Pixabay
  1. Cornwall, UK
  2. Algarve, Portugal
  3. Provence, France
  4. Lanzarote, Spain
  5. Oslo, Norway
  6. County Mayo, Ireland
  7. Dubrovnik, Croatia
  8. Montenegro, The Balkans
  9. Iceland
  10. Tallinn, Estonia
