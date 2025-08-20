The ultimate packing list for Cancun: Everything you need for your trip

Packing for Cancun might seem simple… just toss in a swimsuit and some sunscreen, right?

But there’s a bit more to it if you want to stay comfortable, avoid overpacking, and make sure you have everything you’ll need.

The first time I went to Cancun, I completely underestimated how much I’d need beyond just a swimsuit and flip-flops. I packed too light, and by day two I was hunting for pair of sunglasses and some new shoes in a tourist shop.

Having a complete packing list for Cancun makes your vacation much easier, trust me. Here’s exactly what to bring, plus a few helpful tips to make your trip more enjoyable.

Cancun packing list must-haves (don’t forget these)

Cancun is hot, humid, and sunny almost year-round (aka perfect vacation weather) but also the kind that can catch you off guard if you’re not used to it.

Here are the basics you’ll definitely want to add to your packing list:

Swimsuits : Bring at least two or three. It’s humid in Cancun, and swimsuits don’t always dry quickly. Having a few to rotate will make your trip much more comfortable.

Beach cover-ups : Lightweight cover-ups or breathable clothing are ideal for walking to and from the beach or pool.

Sunscreen : A reef-safe sunscreen is highly recommended, especially if you’ll be swimming in the ocean or visiting eco-parks.

Aloe vera or after-sun lotion : Even with sunscreen, the strong sun can sneak up on you. It’s good to have something on hand just in case.

Hat and sunglasses : A wide-brimmed hat or baseball cap helps protect your face, and polarized sunglasses cut down on the glare.

Flip-flops or waterproof sandals : These are easy to slip on for beach days, pool lounging, or just walking around the resort.

Travel and packing expert Alicia Tenise recommends bringing not one but two pairs of sunglasses on your Cancun trip. You never know when you could lose a pair in the ocean!

Items to bring to Cancun for excursions and activities

There’s more to do in Cancun than lounging at the beach (though no one’s judging if that’s your entire plan).

If you’re doing any day trips like exploring Mayan ruins or hitting adventure parks, make sure to add these items to your packing list for Cancun:

Comfortable walking shoes or sandals : Many excursions involve walking or hiking, so supportive footwear is key.

Lightweight, quick-dry clothing : It’s hot and sticky, so anything moisture-wicking is a win. Think athletic shorts, tanks, and light t-shirts.

Bug spray or insect-repellent wipes : These are especially helpful if you’re visiting cenotes or jungle areas. Mosquitoes love those areas.

Waterproof phone pouch : Great for boat rides, snorkeling trips, or just lounging by the water.

Daypack or small backpack : Great for holding water, sunscreen, snacks, and whatever else you need while you’re out and about.

Mini first aid kit : Band-aids, pain relievers, and any personal meds are smart to keep on hand.

A few Cancun packing list extras that make a big difference

You don’t have to bring these items, but they’ll definitely make your trip more comfortable: